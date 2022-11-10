Paving, Bridge Repair Scheduled at Night Next Week on I-95, I-476 Ramp in Delaware County

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that construction activities will continue next week on Interstate 95 and Interstate 476 under two separate interstate improvement projects to repair pavement and bridges in Delaware County.

Motorists are advised of the following travel restrictions:

During all of these overnight operations, the ramps from northbound and southbound I-95 to Ridley Park (Exit 8) and Route 420 (Exit 9A/9B) will be closed and detoured. I-95 motorists will be directed to follow the posted detour routes.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because significant backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

The paving, bridge repair, expansion dam replacement and guiderail installation are part of a $73 million project to rehabilitate pavement and repair 15 structures on more than 11 miles of I-95 in Lower Chichester, Upper Chichester, Chester, Ridley and Tinicum townships, the City of Chester and Upland and Ridley Park boroughs.

The bridge repair on southbound I-476 is part of a $44.5 million project to perform high-priority repairs on 13 structures on I-95, I-476 and I-295 in Delaware, Philadelphia and Bucks counties.



Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Subscribe to PennDOT District 6 news and traffic alerts at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.



MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

# # #

