Roadway Improvements Continue Next Week on U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) in Delaware County

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that various construction operations will take place next week on U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) under a $14.8 million project to repair and resurface approximately six miles of the highway in Chadds Ford and Concord townships, Delaware County, and Pennsbury Township, Chester County.
 
Motorists are advised of the following travel restriction:

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur due to these operations. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Under this project, PennDOT's contractor will mill, overlay, and rehabilitate the existing pavement; perform concrete patching and concrete base repair as needed; construct new concrete curbed median; install new pavement markings, rumble strips, delineators, and signs; and upgrade guiderail and curb ramps.

Allan Myers, LP of Worcester, Montgomery County, is the general contractor on the project, which is financed with 80% federal and 20% state funds.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

 

# # #

