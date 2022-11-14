Certified Space Professional I Level Test registration & fees waived for Veterans & Active Duty military through Nov 22

Veterans & Active Duty Military save $450 with free registration & fees for Certified Space Professional Level I Test-Out Option.

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Overwhelming response from veterans who are taking advantage of this free offer! Don't miss out on this opportunity. As a US Armed Forces Veteran or Active Duty military member with space-related experience, you can achieve Certified Space Professional Level I (CSP-1) with our Test-Out option. GSU is waiving the $450 registration and testing fees for all Veterans and Active Duty military members through November 22, 2022.

Global Space University (GSU) is a partnership between the Space Force Association and ISR University to provide online space training and certification programs under the National Spacepower Center (NSC) and its Space Education Training Center (SETC). By developing innovative space training, we raise the global standards of excellence for all space professionals. The partnership provides synergy, collaboration, and extraordinary opportunities for space professionals looking to advance their careers. This powerful partnership brings cost-effective, cutting-edge training to space personnel and enthusiasts worldwide.

To learn more or to enroll, CLICK HERE. To purchase the Test-Out option, use the promo coupon code USVET2022 at checkout. Your testing opportunity is free, with gratitude for your service to our nation.

Employers looking to provide developmental paths for the space workforce, improve talent retention, and provide mentorship opportunities to employees in space and related fields or to attract new talent are encouraged to learn more about the certification courses and testing options available through the Global Space University.

GSU certification courses are available to individuals or through participating employers. To learn more about our courses, criteria, and other offerings, visit https://globalspaceuniversity.org/.

The Space Force Association (SFA) is the only independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as a professional military association whose sole focus is supporting the United States Space Force, United States Space Command, U.S. national spacepower at large, and our global partners and allies' efforts in space exploration. Its core functions are to research, inform, and advocate to achieve superior spacepower by shaping a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat, and professional services for all partners. In addition, the SFA has an essential function to provide support for the men and women of the U.S. Space Force. Membership is open to both military and civilians. For more information on the SFA, please visit ussfa.org.

