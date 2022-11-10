Renovated River Cove Landing Boat Ramp Opens in Meriwether County

Anticipating more than 5,000 users each year, state lawmakers and officials with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and Meriwether County today dedicated River Cove Landing, a renovated boat ramp giving boaters, paddlers and anglers improved access to the Flint River.

This facility, located on River Cove Road, includes an 18-foot-wide concrete boat ramp. The area has eight parking spaces for trailered vehicles, plus five additional car spaces, with ADA parking also available. The area will be accessible to the public 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The installation of boat ramps improves access to waterways, helping facilitate fishing participation in Georgia’s exceptional fishing resources. Additionally, the availability of ramps in a community brings visitors to those areas, as well as increased economic benefit.

River Cove Landing was constructed using federal Sport Fish Restoration funds and matching state funds. Meriwether County provided for the hauling and disposal of renovation demolition debris and will assist with future routine maintenance of the area.

Did you know your fishing license purchase brings federal money to Georgia to improve fishing and boating access? You pay taxes on items like fishing equipment and boat fuel and those tax dollars get returned to Georgia based, in part, on how many licenses we sell. So, buy a license (GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com) to make sure your dollars stay in Georgia!

To find a boat ramp near you, download the Outdoors GA app. More info at GeorgiaWildlife.com/outdoors-ga-app.

