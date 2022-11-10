JBC Machine Welcomes New Team Members
Custom machine shop, JBC Machine, is making moves to anticipate customer needs with new hiresGREEN BAY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recent months, JBC Machine has been engaged in an active effort to keep up with customer demand. As a part of this effort, they have expanded the team by hiring several new staff members.
Cody Boal—hired for the role of first shift machinist— joined the JBC team in September, bringing with him over 12 years of experience in programming and in setting up and running multi-axis mills and turning centers. In his new role, Boal will be instrumental in training new machinists. He will also help spearhead work with any new technology, machines, or equipment that JBC acquires.
Jordan Riehl, who accepted the position of second shift machinist in April, also brings a wealth of expertise to the JBC team. His 10 years of experience make him an asset to the 5-axis lathe department.
Branden Gott is another new addition to the second shift team. He began work as a machinist trainee in September.
Logan Van Stippen was welcomed to JBC as a participant in the company’s brand new youth apprenticeship program—the result of a partnership between JBC Machine and GPS EDUCATION PARTNERS, INC.—in October.
The JBC team is excited to welcome each new staff member, and looks forward to the continued growth and development of the company as a whole.
###
About JBC Machine: JBC Machine has been providing custom CNC machining services since 1985. They serve a wide range of industries, including aerospace, packaging, food processing, paper manufacturing, and more. No matter what your project, JBC has a machining solution for you. Get in touch today to learn more.
Aaron Harvey
JBC Machine
+1 (920) 779-4075
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other