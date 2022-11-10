10th Annual Louisiana IT Symposium Announces its 2022 CIO and IT Leaders of the Year Awards
The cream of Louisiana’s IT community converged in New Orleans at the 10th Annual Louisiana IT Symposium at the Sheraton Hotel on November 9th.
At the Louisiana IT Symposium on November 9, IT professionals networked and learned about cutting-edge technology and best management practices. The first-ever CIO and IT Leaders of the Year Awards were presented at the Symposium, and all award nominees were recognized. This year's awards sponsor was Patrick Thompson, CIO of Albemarle Corporation, named to the CIO Hall of Fame by CIO Magazine.
The Louisiana IT Symposium prides itself on hosting technology leaders and their direct reports who have demonstrated strategic vision, leadership, personality, community involvement, and the capacity to contribute to an organization's business strategy. The event's goal is to deliver a rich and rewarding Symposium that incorporates topics of interest to the IT community. The Symposium serves as a conduit for IT professionals to build a more robust professional peer network and attain real-world knowledge on business-changing technology and management solutions.
This year’s award winners have demonstrated excellence in their field and significantly impacted their business strategy, digital transformation, and their community, both professionally and personally. They have also demonstrated a strategic vision, leadership, personality, and community involvement.
This year’s CIO of the Year Award finalists included:
Keith Blanchard SVP, CTO Amedisys
Amy Kling CIO Turner Industries
Jeremy Turner CIO United Weld Holdings
The winner of Louisiana’s CIO of the Year:
Stephen Frederick, CIO, H & E Equipment Services Inc., Baton Rouge, LA
This year’s IT Leader of the Year Award finalists included:
Grant Black IT Director St. Tammany Parish Govt.
Brian Davis Dir. Business Tech. LSU
Gavin Langston CIO Fidelity Bank
Aubrey Henkel IT Director Rev
The duel winners of Louisiana’s IT Leader of the Year:
Shannon Wild, VP-Info Systems & Shared Services, Brown & Root Industrial Services LLC, Baton Rouge, LA
Sonny Orgeron, Director of Information Systems & Security, Danos, Inc., Gray, LA.
Congratulations! For more information about the Louisiana IT Symposium and to learn more about this year’s award winner, contact Mark Lewis at mlewis@markelewisllc.com or call (504) 905-4646.
Mark S. Lewis
Mark Lewis LLC
+1 504-905-4646
