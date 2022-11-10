Submit Release
$800,000 Tennessee Cash Jackpot Winner in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO/ARDMOREThe thrill of the world-record Powerball jackpot may have died down, but the excitement of winning big remains alive and well in Tennessee. A lucky Tennessee Cash player in Murfreesboro won $800,000 from the Nov. 9, 2022, drawing, making them the 118th jackpot winner of this Tennessee-only game.

And moving south of Murfreesboro, there’s another Tennessee Cash winner of $26,696 from last night’s drawing.

The $800,000 winning ticket was purchased at Publix, 3415 Memorial Blvd. in Murfreesboro.

The $26,696 winning ticket, which matched five of the six numbers drawn, was purchased at TNT Beer & Tobacco, 27115 Main St. E. in Ardmore.

No additional information about the drawing winners is known until the prizes are claimed.

About the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation operates entirely from the revenue it generates through the sale of its products. Since January 20, 2004, the Lottery has raised more than $6.6 billion to fund designated education programs, including college grants, scholarships, Drive to 55 initiatives and after-school programs. In addition to the educational beneficiaries, players have won more than $18.2 billion in prizes and Lottery retailers have earned more than $1.7 billion in commissions.

For additional information, visit tnlottery.com and follow the TEL on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.

