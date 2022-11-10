PRC Announces Addition of Deena Stuerman to Management Team
Provides Special Introductory Offer on Its NEW Build Up Done-for-You Workshop Content
We are thrilled to have Deena join our team and use her skills to introduce companies to our Build Up Done-for-You Workshop program.”DENVER, CO, USA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Powers Resource Center (PRC), a Boulder-based talent development and leadership training company specializing in leading in a hybrid or remote work environment, is excited to announce that Deena Stuerman has joined the team as Business Development Manager. In this role, Stuerman will focus on relationship building and client maximization efforts for existing leadership training clients as well as introducing PRC’s programs to new markets.
As Stuerman develops this role, she will focus her efforts on connecting Learning & Development directors, Human Resource managers, and subject matter experts with PRC’s Build Up Done-for-You Workshop program, the company’s recently launched turn-key leadership content offering. This newly-developed program aims to maximize company time and resources for immediate results by providing “Ready-to-Go” transformational workshop content to corporate trainers, giving them all the tools they need to change behavior and get results.
Build Up saves companies thousands of hours and dollars in development time and places in their hands all the content they need to start training their leaders immediately. The program provides all training content, presentation slides, facilitator guides, learning workbooks, surveys and internal marketing materials.
Build Up is part of the PRC’s proven suite of leadership and team building solutions that the company has successfully implemented for clients ranging from small businesses to Fortune 100 companies over the last two decades.
“We are thrilled to have Deena join our team and use her skills to introduce companies to our Build Up Done-for-You Workshop program,” says Tara Powers, founder and CEO of PRC. “She is a powerhouse of knowledge, has vast experience in collaborating with innovative thought leaders, and excels at building connections. She is the perfect addition to our already stellar team of training and business professionals.”
About Build Up Leadership Done-for-You Workshops
These transformational, award-winning workshops are available immediately and include training topics on developing resilience, building emotional intelligence and implementing best practices. For more information or to receive a 15 percent off introductory offer for this program, visit Build UP.
About Powers Resource Center
At PRC, our passion is creating a culture of connection by developing engaged, emotionally intelligent leaders and truly cohesive teams. We believe in the radical idea that your career should bring you joy, fulfillment and move you out of your comfort zone. We want to become your trusted partner that brings fresh eyes, strategic thinking and straightforward, honest advice to help you build a thriving, agile workplace. Over the past 20 years, we've worked with more than 300 companies and thousands of executives, managers, internal trainers, emerging leaders and teams to create healthy cultures where people can do the best work of their lives. Get to know us at https://powersresourcecenter.com/.
