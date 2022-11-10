Chain Joes Makes Web-3 Gaming Accessible To Everyone
Chain Joes is the first top-down isometric Web-3 shooter.ZUG, SWITZERLAND, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chain Joes is the first top-down isometric Web-3 shooter that combines the best of the golden age of gaming with the latest blockchain innovations.
It uses a ‘Play AND Earn’ model to put the player’s experience ahead of earnings and is geared towards the excitement and challenge of PVP.
GameFi has emerged as a major interest in crypto, but winning gamers' respect has proven to be difficult…
Most Web-3 gaming projects rely heavily on a play-to-earn model, which focuses attention on earning and not the enjoyment of the game. This results in a high turnover of players and an unsatisfying experience for the majority.
This focus on the financial aspect of the game also means many projects churn out low-quality, repetitive, and unappealing games with overly complicated mechanics, alienating a whole generation of gamers eager to explore Web-3 territory.
Chain Joes says it has the answers and is ready to deliver a fully immersive mobile-first Web-3 experience that gamers really want.
Designed and created by a team of avid and lifelong gamers, Chain Joes is focused on providing a first-class gaming experience with its Play AND Earn model.
Players can choose from a range of 6 unique characters with their own lore and backstories and participate in a range of PVP and PVE games in a stylish and brilliantly crafted isometric shooter.
With a gaming-experience-first approach, they hope to deliver a project that all gamers can enjoy, whether they have blockchain experience or not.
Something for everyone
Each character in Chain Joes has a unique story and set of skills. As the player progresses through the game by winning battles, they can upgrade their character and weapons, each represented by a dynamic NFT.
This provides each player with complete ownership of their character and weapons, allowing them to feel invested in the game and their character's progress.
These NFTs can be sold and traded as the player sees fit to earn tokens or improve character builds for the battles ahead.
Various PVP and PVE game modes are available, with multiple challenges and objectives to complete along the way. Many classic game modes players know and love will be available, as well as some new ones created exclusively for Chain Joes.
Production of Chain Joes is already underway with their impressive list of expert partners, including PayAccept with 10+ years of blockchain and fintech experience, Red Rift with over 10 years of game development Experience, and DAMNN! - crypto and digital marketing experts for over 5 years.
With this impressive list of goals and partners, Chain Joes is ready to set the Web-3 gaming world on fire by removing the barriers and putting the player first.
