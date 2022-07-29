An Ethereum Blockchain Platform with a capacity of 300,000 transactions per second.

Next Smart Chain, a go-Ethereum derivative that uses the zDAG protocol, has launched a faster, cheaper, and more reliable alternative for web3 development.

EINDHOVEN, NOORD-BRABANT, THE NETHERLANDS, July 29, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Next Smart Chain, a go- Ethereum derivative that uses a layered zDAG protocol, has launched a faster, cheaper, and more reliable alternative for dApp (decentralized application) and Web3 development.This smart contract blockchain platform is built to rival the likes of Ethereum with a groundbreaking capacity to process 300,000 transactions per second. This makes Next Smart Chain a reliable platform for decentralized application development as it can meet the high demands of (enterprise) blockchain development.Built by a team of experienced developers who have been working on the project for the past few years, Next Smart Chain is a cutting-edge blockchain network with a TPS that is 175 times faster than that of VISA’s system. The go-Ethereum derivative achieves its high throughput using a Delegated Proof of Stake (dPOS) consensus protocol existing over 42 validators, which are building a secure blockchain much more efficiently.Simplifying Blockchain DevelopmentIn addition to the network congestion realized on popular smart contract blockchains and skyrocketing gas fees, recent years have also seen many blockchain-based projects suffer from overengineering. As a result, developers looking to interact and build decentralized applications and digital assets spend too much time learning sophisticated programming languages to deploy a smart contract.Next Smart Chain's solution simplifies the process of dApp development by providing an easy-to-use, drag-and-drop interface that doesn't require coding skills. After creation, these assets can be immediately used and traded on the Next Smart Chain.Another breakthrough solution that Next Smart Chain brings is its incredibly low transaction fees. Compared to Ethereum's gas fees which are known to rise during peak periods as high as $200 for a simple swap, a Next Smart Chain transaction cost only 0.01 cent, making it ideal for DeFi and NFT applications. Finally, Next Smart Chain has a unique build-in mechanism to recover funds and detect vulnerable code, making it safer for investors.A Breakthrough DeFi Bridging SolutionPioneering with its own native currency called NEXT, it is designed with interoperability in mind and availability to bridge all tokens on EVM-compatible networks, like Ethereum or Binance Smart Chain . Without reinventing the wheel, every blockchain user can jump aboard using NEXT's ERC-20 and BEP-20 equivalent.To become a validator on the Next Smart Chain blockchain network, one would need to stake as low as 25,000 NEXT tokens and earn as much as 20% APY. There is no minimum staking amount for users who want to delegate their tokens to a validator. The maximum total supply is 30.3M NEXT, and plenty of slots are still available to become a full validator.A New World of PossibilitiesAs we advance, Next Smart Chain hopes to accelerate blockchain and crypto adoption across multiple industries. When asked about the platform's future, a Next Smart Chain spokesman said, "Next Smart Chain is going to be a comprehensive tool with several essential decentralized applications that must exist in a web3 ecosystem. "At the moment, NEXT is in talks with several top 30 exchanges to get its native coin listed. Eventually, we want to be listed on a top 5 CEX. While other blockchain projects are already worth millions, NEXT is an exceptional real diamond with a low market cap of 500k$ that has yet to unravel. And it’s not stopping with this. NEXT believes that its complete ecosystem can give a good solution compared to the already volatile market of cryptocurrencies in the past. If you are looking for an investment, then NEXT is your next shot.