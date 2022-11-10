Missing inmate back in custody

Submit Release
November 2, 2022 (Lincoln, Neb.) – An inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) is back in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS). Krista Foley #392770 was arrested by the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, October 28. She disappeared on September 25, 2022 during a preapproved visit to a community church.

Foley started her sentence on October 27, 2021. She was sentenced to three years on a charge out of Douglas County for possession of a weapon by a prohibited person. She has a tentative release date of August 28, 2024.  

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

