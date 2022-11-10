Elara Caring Honored for Technology Innovation

AlayaCare award recognizes health care companies leading the way in technology adoption to improve the delivery of home health care

Elara Caring, one of the nation's leading providers of home-based health care, has been honored with a Better Outcomes Early Adopter Award from the cloud-based home care software platform AlayaCare. The award recognizes AlayaCare customers that are leading the industry in adopting new standards and are driving change within home health.

Elara Caring was nominated for the award following the company's request to collaborate with AlayaCare on an initiative to capture and analyze patient/client information in aggregate as a means of identifying risk factors for emergency department visits, and ultimately preventing them with proactive interventions or referrals.

"Technology innovations continue to present tremendous opportunities to dramatically improve healthcare delivery and the overall patient experience," said Chris Mate, Chief Information Officer for Elara Caring. "We are very pleased with our partnership with AlayaCare and excited to be recognized for this award as we innovate to change how healthcare is delivered in the home."

Elara Caring accepted the Better Outcomes Early Adopter Award at the AlayaCare Better Outcomes conference, which took place October 25-27 at Niagara Falls, Ontario in Canada. The event took place the same week in which Elara Caring added hospice care to its offerings in the Greater Chicago area as part of a De Novo or "from the ground up" expansion, exemplifying the organization's commitment to mission-driven growth.

Elara Caring is one of the nation's leading providers of home-based care, offering Skilled Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care Services, Behavioral Health and Palliative Care. With a footprint in 16 states in the Northeast, Midwest and Southwest, it serves more than 60,000 patients and their families across 200 locations. The Elara Caring mission is to deliver exceptional, personalized health care services wherever patients call home. The company accomplishes this by hiring compassionate people who believe in taking care of its patients, clients, care providers and each other. For more information, visit elara.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005784/en/