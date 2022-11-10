Red Hawk Coaching: One-on-One Coaching for Real Estate Agents, Real Estate Teams, Real Estate Brokers, Small Biz Owners

Jeremy Williams Red Hawk Coaching Head Shot Red Hawk Coaching Best-Selling Book: Survive Scale Soar

Jeremy Williams, Owner and Head Coach of Red Hawk Coaching shares about his 12 years of coaching experience with over 12,000 booked hours of coaching sessions.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hi Jeremy, we’re excited to take this opportunity today to get to know more about you and your services and Red Hawk Coaching. How does your company help real estate agents, real estate teams, real estate brokers and small business owners?

I have been around entrepreneurs and small business owners my entire life. My grandparents were small business owners owning an antique shop in Wimberley, Texas. My father was self-employed and owned a plumbing company for over 40 years. I have been in and around the real estate industry since 2004, and I launched my coaching business, Red Hawk Coaching, in 2017. I’ve professionally been a coach since 2010 and to-date have booked over 12,000 hours of one-on-one coaching with real estate agents, real estate teams, real estate brokers and small business owners.

As the owner and Head Coach at Red Hawk Coaching, I offer one-on-one coaching in a weekly format and 30 minute sessions by phone. The unique offering of my business is that I customize the coaching to the specific needs of my clients. While some individuals thrive in group masterminds and learning at conferences, Red Hawk Coaching provides that personal one-on-one coaching which is highly sought after by top producing individuals. I have the honor and privilege to coach some of the most productive individuals in their respective industries. While nearly 80% of my coaching business is real estate industry related, in the last couple of years, I’ve expanded my one-on-one coaching services to small business owners.

What are you sharing with your clients now in a world where there is some uncertainty that exists?

I believe that even in times of uncertainty that opportunity exists. Everything starts with mindset, and mindset must be followed by taking action. As a business owner, you must be very aware of where money is exchanging hands. You must make the adjustments in your business to be in the middle of where this exchange is taking place.

I see a lot of coaching organizations and training platforms say that “knowledge is power”. This is one hundred percent untrue. Knowledge is only power when it is applied. As a business owner, this is a time where you should be sharpening your skills, and you must ask yourself if you're truly implementing the knowledge you’ve gained through coaching and training.

From a historical perspective in my career, it is in economic situations such as today that those serious about making a move in their business will invest more in their personal and business development. This is a great time to hire an experienced coach like myself to help you take advantage of the current market where everyone else runs to the sidelines, and to help you get set up for when the market swings the other direction. The market share you gain today in a challenging market can never be picked up by your competitor when the market swings the other direction.

I really don’t see uncertainty at this time; rather it is an opportunity for the serious business owner willing to put in the work and apply the knowledge learned.

What do you attribute to your success as a coach?

I attribute my success to being relentlessly consistent and intentional in all that I do. I have built a plan, and I’ve created a schedule that supports that plan. I then execute that schedule staying consistent and intentional in the actions I take. This is the mindset I help my clients to establish for themselves. Being a success in your respective business is simple; not easy.

I provide 7 strategies in my book Survive Scale Soar that I attribute to my personal success. The information I share is based both on my personal experiences and the collective stories of hundreds that I’ve coached over the years. If you’re looking for a success formula, I encourage you to pick up a copy on Amazon.

What is one piece of advice you can offer a business owner today?

Hire a coach. I may be biased, yet it is also in my personal experience of having coaches in my life that I’ve truly found success faster. The greatest investment you can make is in yourself. Your greatest enemy on the path to success is YOU. A great coach, like myself, will ask intentional questions that will get you to think differently, feel different, take action, and get results. Those results will either reinforce or change your programming.

Whether you hire myself, or a different coach, make sure they are experienced, trained and get results. There are so many people out there claiming to be a coach after spending a weekend taking an online course. I’ve been professionally trained and have conducted over 12,000 hours of coaching sessions. There are very few out there that have this level of experience in the industry. I pride myself in this journey I’ve been on to help countless others throughout the years. My desire is to help others soar both in business and life.

Thank you Coach Jeremy for your time today. What is the best way to learn more about you and Red Hawk Coaching?

The best way to learn about me is to connect with me on a FREE business strategy call. This is an opportunity for me to get to know you and understand your specific needs. If you would like to do your due diligence in advance of this conversation, I encourage you to visit my website www.RedHawkCoaching.com. You will learn more about the services offered by Red Hawk Coaching. You will also find on my site my podcast Survive Scale Soar which consists of REAL Talks and interviews with some of the top business owners and leaders in the country. Finally, you are welcome to call me at 281-387-7689.

