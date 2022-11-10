Saskatchewan Releases Invasive Species Framework

CANADA, November 10 - Released on November 10, 2022

The Ministries of Environment and Agriculture are pleased to release the Invasive Species Framework to help manage the threat and impact of invasive species in Saskatchewan, such as purple loosestrife, zebra mussels and mountain pine beetles.

Developed with the help of partners inside and outside of government, the framework outlines a province-wide approach to managing invasive species. It ensures that all provincial invasive species prevention and management efforts are aligned, and establishes a foundation for future strategies, programs and committees.

"In Saskatchewan we enjoy an abundance of natural resources, but invasive species create significant risks to our ecosystem," Environment Minister Dana Skoropad said. "The Invasive Species Framework will be key to helping us achieve the goals related to agriculture, forestry and tourism in the Saskatchewan Growth Plan, as well as protect our environment for future generations."

The framework focuses on four key pillars:

Prevent Entry of invasive species through education, legislation and surveillance.

of invasive species through education, legislation and surveillance. Prevent Establishment of invasive species through early detection and rapid response.

of invasive species through early detection and rapid response. Respond to Establishment through containment and eradication.

through containment and eradication. Adaptation to established invasive species, when removal is no longer practical, through management planning.

"Invasive species costs thousands of dollars in damage to crops and rangeland and can result in market access issues with our trading partners," Agriculture Minister David Marit said. "This framework is important in protecting the agriculture sector."

For more information on invasive species, please visit: saskatchewan.ca/invasive-species.

