- Apprenticeship Utah Summit and Job Fair Nov. 15

SALT LAKE CITY (Nov. 9, 2022) – To celebrate National Apprenticeship Week, the Utah Department of Workforce Services is hosting the first Apprenticeship Utah Summit and Job Fair on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at Weber State University Davis in Layton.

Business, industry, education and community partners can register to attend the free summit event to learn about starting or expanding apprenticeships in Utah within their own industry. Following the summit, job seekers interested in pursuing an apprenticeship can meet with approximately 30 Utah employers and apprenticeship sponsors during the job fair.

“With the tight labor market, apprenticeships are a great solution for businesses to build their workforce,” said Liz Carver, Workforce Development Division director. “We encourage our business, community and education partners to attend the summit to network with others and find out how apprenticeships can benefit them.”

Apprenticeships are one of the many pathways that lead to a successful career. Benefits include incremental wage increases, job security and a portable, national or industry-recognized credential, certificate or degree.

“More than 4,400 apprentices are currently working in over 260 registered apprenticeship programs in Utah,” said Melisa Stark, Utah Commissioner of Apprenticeship Programs. “We are excited to see growth last year in youth apprenticeships and pre-apprenticeships, which start youth on the right track to a successful career.”

In Utah, job seekers can find apprenticeship opportunities in automotive, construction, information technology, manufacturing, transportation, health care and more. To learn more visit apprenticeship.utah.gov.

National Apprenticeship Week Events in Utah

Gov. Spencer Cox declared Nov. 14-20 National Apprenticeship Week in Utah. Learn more about the events below at apprenticeship.utah.gov.

Tuesday, Nov. 15

Apprenticeship Utah Summit, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Weber State University Davis, Bldg. D3 (The Stewart Center), 2750 University Park Blvd., Layton, Utah. Visit apprenticeship.utah.gov to register by Nov. 10.

Apprenticeship Job Fair, 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Weber State University Davis, Bldg. D3 (The Stewart Center), 2750 University Park Blvd., Layton, Utah.

###