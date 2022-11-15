MegaplanIT announces the expansion and relocation of its corporate headquarters in the valley.

MegaplanIT New office space in Cavasson East building, North Scottsdale, AZ

MegaplanIT announced the expansion and relocation of its corporate headquarters to a state-of-the-art office in Arizona’s premier business district, Cavasson.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MegaplanIT Holdings LLC, the industry expert in Cybersecurity Testing, Compliance Assessments, and Managed Security Services, announces the expansion and relocation of its corporate headquarters to Arizona’s premier business district, Cavasson.

Located at Loop 101 and Hayden Road in Scottsdale, the new state-of-the-art office will allow MegaplanIT to build upon its current Security Operations Center and provide clients with the tools and visibility to advance their techniques for monitoring any active or dormant threats. Through partner, Novawatch, MegaplanIT’s client networks will be protected 24/7 from hackers, ransomware attacks, and malware issues.

The company encourages the community and clients to leverage the office to interact with MegaplanIT Security Practitioners and intends on hosting local conferences and tech talks. Employees and clients of MegaplanIT will enjoy amenities such as a cafe, landscaped courtyard, covered parking, security desk services, a Starbucks, and conference rooms that can be leveraged. In addition, MegaplanIT will provide 24/7 state-of-the-art security to restrict unauthorized physical access to the office building.

“Aside from the expanded footprint to support our growth, the new office allows us to bring in clients, staff, and partners to provide elevated levels of support at a highly secure yet easily accessible location,” said Michael Vitolo, Chief Executive Officer at MegaplanIT.

The firm specializes in over 48 technically advanced services designed to protect cardholder and other sensitive data and secure in-scope networks, systems & web/mobile applications to ensure that organizations are both secure and compliant year after year. As a true strategic partner to its clients, MegaplanIT is able to provide single-source, enhanced Security and Compliance services from the basic foundational levels through the organization’s entire security program.

To celebrate the new office headquarters, the company will host a private grand opening event on Dec. 2, which will include office tours, networking, and live technology demonstrations. The new MegaplanIT headquarters is located at 18700 N Hayden Rd #340, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 Scottsdale, Arizona. To learn more about MegaplanIT events, visit: https://megaplanit.com/events/

ABOUT MEGAPLANIT:

MegaplanIT is a Security Testing, Compliance Assessment, and Managed Security firm specializing in over 48 technically advanced services designed to protect cardholder and other sensitive data, secure in-scope networks, systems & web/mobile applications to ensure that organizations are both secure and compliant. Our security consultants and compliance auditors are fully certified across multiple disciplines and have decades of experience helping businesses like yours stay protected against an ever-evolving cyber threat landscape. We build long-term relationships with our clients and provide a holistic service offering to meet all their security and compliance needs while outlining a path to continued improvements within their internal security program(s). For more information, visit: https://megaplanit.com