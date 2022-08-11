MegaplanIT Is Proud to Announce Our Position on the 2022-2024 PCI SSC Global Executive Assessor Roundtable

MegaplanIT member of the 2022-2024 PCI SSC Global Executive Assessor Roundtable

MegaplanIT is one of 27 organizations to join the PCI Security Standards Council’s Global Executive Assessor Roundtable

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) leads a global, cross-industry effort to increase payment security by providing industry-driven, flexible and effective data security standards and programs that help businesses detect, mitigate and prevent cyberattacks and breaches. Connect with the PCI SSC on LinkedIn. Join the conversation on Twitter @PCISSC. Subscribe to the PCI Perspectives Blog.

The PCI SSC Global Executive Assessor Roundtable (GEAR) serves as a direct channel for communication between senior leadership of payment security assessors and PCI SSC senior leadership.

Anthony Petruso, VP of Compliance Services, and Caleb Coggins Director, of Compliance Services, will represent MegaplanIT as one of 27 organizations to join the PCI Security Standards Council’s Global Executive Assessor Roundtable in its efforts to secure payment data globally. As strategic partners, Roundtable members bring industry, geographical and technical insight to PCI SSC plans and projects on behalf of the assessor community.

PCI SSC Executive Director Lance J. Johnson Quotes:

“The Global Executive Assessor Roundtable provides industry expertise and perspectives that influence and shape the development of PCI Security Standards and programs. We look forward to working with MegaplanIT in our efforts to help organizations secure payment data globally."

“We need voices from across the assessor community to help ensure we are providing the best standards and programs to support the industry in protecting against today’s modern cybercriminal. We’re pleased to have MegaplanIT on the PCI SSC Global Executive Roundtable to provide critical insights and help us build on the great efforts that are already being done to increase payment security globally.”

MegaplanIT Compliance Services