Barton Gilman Ranks in 2023 “Best Law Firms” Publication in Five Practice Areas

PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barton Gilman LLP has been selected to the 2023 “Best Law Firms” ranking by U.S. News and World Reports. The firm has received rankings in five regional practice areas – Tier 1 in Professional Malpractice Law Defense in Rhode Island, Tier 2 in Education Law and Insurance Litigation in Rhode Island, Tier 2 in Personal Injury Litigation Defense in Boston, and Tier 3 in Commercial Litigation in Rhode Island. This marks the tenth consecutive year the firm has been included in the prestigious directory of best firms in the country.

The rankings compiled by U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers recognize firms for professional excellence and are heavily based on impressive ratings from clients and peers. Receiving Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 rankings across multiple practice areas reflects the high level of respect the firm continues to earn among its clients and leading lawyers within the same practice areas for their abilities, professionalism and integrity.

The U.S. News – Best Lawyers® “Best Law Firms” rankings are based on a rigorous evaluation process that includes the collection of client and lawyer evaluations, peer review from leading attorneys in their field, and review of additional information provided by law firms as part of the formal submission process. Clients were asked to provide feedback on firm practice groups, addressing expertise, responsiveness, understanding of a business and its needs, cost-effectiveness, civility, and whether they would refer another client to the firm.

The 2023 “Best Law Firms” rankings are distributed to general counsel and other corporate executives and can be seen in their entirety by visiting bestlawfirms.usnews.com.

About Barton Gilman

Barton Gilman serves clients throughout the Northeast with offices in Boston, Providence, New York, Philadelphia, Milford, Connecticut, and Fairfield, New Jersey offering legal services in a wide variety of matters, including medical and other professional liability defense, premises liability and business litigation, as well as education law, employment, family law, insurance coverage, trusts and estates, criminal defense, corporate formation and intellectual property. The firm and its attorneys have received numerous awards and accolades, including Best Lawyers, Best Law Firms, Best Places to Work Rhode Island, Outstanding Philanthropic Business, Common Good Award, and Super Lawyers.

