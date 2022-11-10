The Cannabis Preacher – Sermon One, The Latest Financial Thriller now on Amazon…Think of it as The Wolf of Weed Street

Cannabis Preacher Cover

The Liberalization of Cannabis Markets Around the World - Who is Profiting, and Who is Being Fleeced?

The subject matter and title intrigued me having been around some of these sorts of dealings. I picked it up to “just have a look” and suddenly found myself eight chapters into it.” — Stephen M

This new financial thriller is set in the early days of the recent cannabis legalizations happening worldwide, where financial cowboys are creating new companies left and right, raising millions from investors along the way…What could possibly go wrong?Well, an awful lot, actually, according to author, Sabine Frisch, "As the main characters are introduced, anyone who has ever lost money investing in the stock market will likely start to feel they have met all these people before. I've tried to give an insider's insight into how a great idea can go horribly wrong. Fraud, corrupt politicians, and smooth-talking promoters all lead to a wild ride."One of the main reasons for removing cannabis from the list of controlled substances was that governments could erase, or minimize, the criminality around the production and consumption of such a widely used product. So far it all sounds very good, but many issues still persist in an industry with many grey areas, over-regulation, and the greediness of all concerned.Ms. Frisch has over thirty years of first-hand experience as a venture capital insider with beer, cannabis, and mining projects around the world. Her insights into the myriad of things that happen in starting and financing new ventures provide a unique perspective on the inner workings of these types of projects. Working on two cannabis start-ups in senior administrative positions allows her to provide her readers with some of the more interesting details in this very new industry.The Cannabis Preacher – Sermon One is the first of a series of four novels chronicling the inception, set-up, growth, and hubris, surrounding the main players in the ongoing story. Connor Beauregard is the smooth-talking founder and CEO of Perfect Cannabis. He learned the art of raising money at the feet of his father, an impassioned preacher who separated his followers from their money with a total lack of conscience. Along with Connor's main business partner, Rafael, and soon-to-be love interest, Kayla Montecito, they set about raising money and target building the biggest legal cannabis operation in the country. And then the roller-coaster starts.

