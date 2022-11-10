AMA Triangle to Host Personal Branding Event on November 17th
Personal Brand Expert Amie Thompson to Lead Session for Marketers in Raleigh
If you do not own your own personal brand, that means you are letting others define it for you.”RALEIGH, NC, USA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Marketing Association (AMA) Triangle chapter is hosting an educational event, “Who Are YOU? How to Build Your Personal Brand and Influence Your Target Audience” on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at The Loading Dock in Raleigh. This informative session will be led by Amie Thompson, President & CEO of Creative Allies. Gabi’s Grounds is sponsoring this event.
— Amie Thompson
“Building your personal brand is the key to experiencing success and advancing in the workplace,” said Amie Thompson, guest speaker. “If you do not own your own personal brand, that means you are letting others define it for you. I look forward to sharing with the audience ways to change that.”
In this educational session, attendees will learn:
- The importance of getting to know yourself, including knowing who you are and who you are not;
- How to create a unique value proposition that will set yourself apart from the crowd;
- Innovative ways to add value to your clients, team, partners, and even strangers; and
- Steps to take to begin building your personal brand the right way, right now.
The Triangle Chapter of the American Marketing Association has been serving marketers in the central North Carolina area since 1980 and has over 400 members throughout the region and across many industries. The organization focuses on education, networking, and mentorship opportunities to advance its mission.
“The topic of personal branding is so timely,” said Hank Hoffmeier, AMA Triangle Chapter President. “The future of work is digital, and understanding how to present yourself online through any channel is going to help you influence others, no matter your career level or industry. I’m excited to hear Amie’s advice on this topic.”
Registration for this event is required and space is limited. Lunch will be provided. To register, please visit https://www.amatriangle.org/event/owning-your-personal-brand/.
About AMA Triangle
For over 40 years, the Triangle chapter of the American Marketing Association has been offering marketing professionals the opportunity to learn and grow through career development, peer marketing and leadership development. The AMA Triangle’s mission is to provide value to marketers by connecting people and by providing educational programming and professional resources. Chartered in 1981, AMA Triangle boasts over 400 members from Fortune 500 executives, to small business owners, to students. For more information, visit AMAtriangle.org
About the American Marketing Association
The American Marketing Association, one of the largest professional associations for marketers, has thousands of members worldwide in every area of marketing. For over six decades, the AMA has been the leading source for information, knowledge sharing and development in the marketing profession. For more information, visit AMA.org.
Jennifer Best
AMA Triangle
jennifer.best@triangleama.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn