UFOs, Demons And Aliens - New Evidence Revealed

Artist's illustration of a Zeta Reticulan-type alien

Author T. O' Donnell offers new evidence as to the true nature of the UFO phenomenon: that it has multiple causes, some of which are dangerous.

Some behaviours of aliens look very like those of traditional demons of Hell. Victims are assaulted, terrified and rendered temporarily helpless by strange insubstantial creatures, usually at night.”
— T. O' Donnell
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Irish author T. O' Donnell offered new evidence as to the true nature of the UFO phenomenon.

He proposes that category confusion inhibits a scientific approach to this phenomenon; when a UFO can be anything from a mylar balloon, to an alien abduction, to a simple hoax, it is difficult to study the topic in a methodical manner.

"Are some Unidentified Flying Objects actually alien spacecraft? Quite possibly. It's simple logic.

- If there are other living beings on other planets in the Universe;
- And some of those beings have developed practical interstellar space travel;
- And most planets in this universe are dead;
- Why wouldn't those beings come and visit our most fertile and unusual planet?

However, viewed objectively, some behaviours of aliens look very like those of traditional demons of Hell. Victims are assaulted, terrified and rendered temporarily helpless by strange insubstantial creatures, usually at night."

The relevant evidence is presented at https://www.layman.tv/ufos-demons-aliens-the-truth-at-last-a-sober-introduction/

About T. O' Donnell:

T. O' Donnell is an Irish author living in east London, UK.

T. O' Donnell
Ultrastar Ltd
+44 20 3289 3774
press@layman.tv

