What Did Jesus And Mary Really Look Like? New Evidence Revealed

Author T. O' Donnell reveals evidence of the actual facial appearance of Jesus Christ and his mother, the Virgin Mary, while incarnate on Earth

I had the idea to compare and contrast the most likely authentic images, to see if there were common features. I also realised that Jesus would naturally look at lot like His mother.”
— T. O' Donnell
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Irish author T. O' Donnell revealed evidence of the actual physical appearance of Jesus Christ and his mother, the Virgin Mary, while incarnate on Earth.

Based on comparative picture analysis of extant images and a description by the mystic Blessed Catherine Emmerich, the author claims to have arrived at a reasonable 'photo fit' composite.

"There are many images extant of The Lord Jesus Christ and The Blessed Virgin Mary but no way, to date, of determining which, if any, are accurate. I had the idea to compare and contrast the most likely authentic images, to see if there were common features.

I discounted the merely artistic works. This narrowed down the field considerably. I also realised that Jesus would naturally look at lot like His mother.

After that, it was easy to come to a reasonable 'photo fit' of how both would have looked while incarnate on Earth."

The relevant evidence is presented at https://www.layman.tv/what-did-jesus-and-mary-look-like/

About T. O' Donnell:

T. O' Donnell is an Irish author living in east London, UK.

T. O' Donnell
Ultrastar Ltd
+44 20 3289 3774
press@layman.tv

What Did Jesus And Mary Really Look Like? New Evidence Revealed

