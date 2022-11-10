Optymize launched a 100% Remote, Ready-to-Hire Network of Emerging Tech Engineer
Optymize is lifting remote hiring to another level. They are offering ready-to-hire remote engineers on emerging technologies within 48 hours.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Optymize is the fastest-growing network of top-tier professionals with expertise in software development. As per their business plan, they are not only focusing on native technologies but also emerging technologies. As per careful observation, the pandemic showed the rise of emerging technologies like cryptocurrency, NFTs and cybersecurity. After planning, Optymize launched its new remote-based network of ready-to-hire professionals. These remote professionals are specialists in technologies like Blockchain, Data Science, Cybersecurity, Defi, IoT, Machine Learning, NFT, and Metaverse.
The IT industry is growing at an exponential speed. With each new day, people are experiencing new technologies. With the emergence of the metaverse, there are many factors that people are debating, developing and implementing. Some results are the increased use of cyber securities, blockchain, and NFTs. These days people are more inclined towards their digital portfolio. To develop innovative products businesses are looking for solutions. As a result, businesses are moving towards a secure and reliable digital future with constant development. In this decade, people are going to witness many technological spectacles. Optymize's ready-to-hire network of professionals will be a spectacle for upcoming startups, SMEs and large enterprises. Optymize will address the problem of hiring quality developers for its clients and fulfilling development needs.
This Optymize network has professionals with fluent knowledge and technical background. They are well-experienced from their previous endeavors with Fortune 500 companies. The unique procedures to test their knowledge and skills keep them apart from usual remote developers.
Mr Rohit Gupta recently joined Optymize as a cybersecurity specialist. “I joined Optymize with a mindset for full-time remote freelancer. As of now, it's a pretty smooth ride. My goal is to apply all my knowledge and skills to get better opportunities.”. These professionals have in-depth knowledge of how the particular emerging technology works and how to use them to enhance business ROI. As of today, Optymize has more than three hundred experienced professionals in all the mentioned emerging technologies.
“The goal is to provide a hassle-free experience of developing modern technologies. New businesses or startups often find it confusing without any assistance. And that is why we are here,” said Chintan Thakkar, Director of Optymize.
Chintan Thakkar
Optymize
+1 347-270-8590
info@optymize.io
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Optymize launched a 100% Remote, Ready-to-Hire Network of Emerging Tech Engineer