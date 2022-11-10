SANFORD VITRIFIED, A VITRIFIED TILE MANUFACTURER, OFFERS AN ENDLESS COLLECTION OF TILES FOR EVERY SPACE
A vitrified tile manufacturer in India, Sanford Vitrified offers elegant tile collections for every residential and commercial requirement.
Every vitrified tile collection is the result of sincere brainstorming, a unique philosophy, and the team’s dedication to producing excellence.”MORBI, GUJARAT, INDIA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A fast-growing vitrified tiles manufacturer in India, Sanford Vitrified is proud of its exquisite, classy, yet durable and functional collection of vitrified tiles for every surface. From homes and offices to commercial and public places, the company caters to a vast category of tiling requirements of its clients.
— DIPAK PATEL
Made with leading-edge technology and innovation backed by outstanding infrastructure and a vision to deliver world-class ceramic products, every vitrified tile speaks volumes of Sanford and its philosophy of client satisfaction.
With a strong presence in over five countries, the company stands tall and proud as a trustworthy vitrified tile supplier in India. Sanford has become a prominent name in the local and international market and constantly comes up with innovative designs in the tile world.
“We don’t just make tiles, our dedicated crew of artists, tile experts, and employees carve them”, states Dipak Patel, the Director of Sanford Vitrified. Further adding, “we ensure utmost client satisfaction through our world-class vitrified tiles and offer a wide range of products for every client with unique requirements.”
Every vitrified tile collection is the result of sincere brainstorming, a unique philosophy, and the team’s dedication to producing excellence.
Whether a matt surface for a sophisticated look or a glossy feel for an elegant vibe, Sanford offers a bunch of options to choose from. The vitrified tiles are super resilient, durable, frost-proof, stain and scratch resistant, and easy to clean, among others.
As India’s reliable vitrified tiles manufacturer and supplier, the company develops a wide range of ceramic products to ensure every client’s architectural and structural needs are met. From retro, vintage and rustic to modern, colourful and trendy designs, Sanford’s exclusively designed vitrified tiles collection offers it all.
Available in different sizes of 600*600 mm, 600*1200 mm, 800*1600 mm, and 800*2400 mm, the brand offers a variety of designs, patterns, textures, and finishes to choose from.
The timeless Glossy series and Matt series are perfect for indoor and outdoor applications, giving the space the pride it deserves.
The Rockstone Collection, Rockstone Matt Punch, and Carving series are worth checking out for those seeking a contemporary touch of elegance and a traditional feel.
Available in sizes 800*1600 mm, Sanford’s Glossy Series is curated with the perfect balance of history and modern feel.
For those who enjoy colours, the COLOVERS Collection incorporates all the subtle hues and shades of nature into your lifestyle.
Sanford’s Terrazo Series capably lends your ambience a vintage charm with shades of white, grey, beige, and blue.
The Majestic Marble Collection in sizes 800*1600 mm, and 800*2400 mm in matt, glossy, satin, and carving finish exude a royal feel to the abode.
Exquisite Collection in 600x600mm and 600x1200mm offers stunning blends of copper, grey, white and silver for a majestic setting.
The artistically crafted Wooden Series by Sanford Vitrified is super famous for its impeccable beauty and durable performance.
Vitrified tiles help create spaces with perfect aesthetics indoors, such as bathrooms, kitchens, and bedrooms, and outdoors, such as hospitals, hotels, airports, and more. They maintain a perfect balance between form and functionality.
ABOUT SANFORD VITRIFIED
Established in 2010, Sanford Vitrified has come a long way in delivering the best quality products using the highest quality materials and the latest technology. With over a decade of strong presence and experience in design, creativity, and innovation, Sanford is committed to delivering the best quality ceramic products. With customer satisfaction being the utmost priority, the brand ensures every tile is perfect to the core, maintaining the perfect harmony of charm and utility.
Keeping values at the forefront, Sanford works diligently to deliver the finest vitrified tiles in numerous designs, patterns, and textures to domestic and international clients.
Add value to your residential and commercial space with Sanford Vitrified.
DIPAK PATEL
Sanford Vitrified Pvt Ltd
+91 99099 08711
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other