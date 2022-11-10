Fire Fighting Foam Market - Industry Trends, Market Size, Share And Outlook Forecast To 2028

Growing awareness about Fire Fighting Foam and industrialization are some key factors expected to drive the Global Market by 2028.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Fire Fighting Foam Market Size to Reach USD 1200.93 Million in 2028. Rising incidence of fire accidents across the globe causing casualties and loss of properties is a key factor expected to drive global market growth during the forecast period.

Market Size: USD 962.86 Million in 2021, Market Growth: at a CAGR of 3.21%, Market Trends: Rising popularity of eco-friendly fire-fighting foams.

The global fire fighting foam market size was USD 962.86 million in 2027 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 3.21% during the forecast period. Key factors such as rapid urbanization and industrialization across the globe, rising demand for effective and high-quality firefighting foams among various industries such as oil and gas, mining, marine, and aviation, and increasing investments in developing advanced products are expected to boost global market revenue growth during the forecast period.

A fire fighting foam is a stable mass of small air-filled bubbles with lower density than oil, gasoline, or water that is primarily used for fire suppression and avoiding contact with oxygen with fire. It consists of foam concentrate, water, and air which gets converted into a homogenous foam blanket when mixed in correct proportions. Different types of fire fighting foams such as aqueous-film-forming foam, wetting agents, alcohol-resistant foam, and film-forming fluoroprotein are currently available in the market to cater to rising incidences of structural fires, wildland fires, and industrial fires.

However, factors such as implementation of stringent regulatory norms, low awareness about importance of fire fighting foams, and presence of PFOS and PFAS in firefighting foam that can contaminate drinking water sources are expected to hamper overall market growth during the forecast period.

Protein Foam Segment To Register Rapid Revenue CAGR:

The protein foam segment is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as growing demand for biodegradable, durable, and more heat resistant fire fighting foams, high usage of protein foams for wildland fires, structural fires, and industrial fires, and rising investments for developing more advanced protein foams are expected to drive segment revenue growth during the forecast period.

Structural Fires Segment to Account for Significantly Larger Revenue Share:

The structural fires segment is expected to account for a significantly larger revenue share between 2022 and 2028 owing to rapid urbanization across the globe, rising incidence of structural fire across various residential buildings, commercial buildings such as offices, and shopping malls, and rising availability of different grades of fire fighting foams.

Asia Pacific to Register Robust Revenue Growth:

Asia Pacific market revenue is expected to expand at a robust CAGR over the forecast period owing to rapid industrialization and urbanization across the region, increasing frequency of fire accidents in commercial and industrial sectors and endless wildfires, and implementation of stringent fire safety norms across industries. In addition, rising preference for eco-friendly fire fighting foam products and increasing investments in research and development activities are expected to boost Asia Pacific market growth going ahead.

Fire Fighting Foam Market Recent Developments:

• In January 2020, Perimeter Solutions announced the commercialization of first fluorine free, dual purpose firefighting foam capable of extinguishing class A/B fuel fires.

• In September 2020, Clean Production Action announced the launch of first eco-label certification for PFAS-free fire fighting foam. The expanded GreenScreen certified standard for firefighting foam not only prohibits PFAS but also reduces the chemical footprint of both class A and class B firefighting foam products.

Fire Fighting Foam Market By Company:

• Tyco Fire Protection Products

• Amerex Corporation

• National Foam

• ICL Performance Products

• DIC

• Suolong

• Dafo Fomtec

• Fire Service Plus

• Dr. Richard Sthamer

• Angus Fire

• Buckeye Fire Equipment

• Foamtech Antifire

• Orchidee

• Profoam

• Jiangya

• Langchao

• Liuli

• WFS

• Nenglin

• K.V. Fire

• Ruigang Fire Protect

• Gongan

The global fire fighting foam market has been segmented the based on type, application, and region:

Fire Fighting Foam Market Segment by Type:

• Protein Foam

• Synthetic Foam

• Class A

Fire Fighting Foam Market Segment by Application:

• Wildland Fires

• Structural Fires

• Industrial Fires

• Others

Fire Fighting Foam Market Segment by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

