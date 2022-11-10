Last Mile Delivery Market Size Analysis with Latest Opportunities, Top Growth Factors, Forecast 2028

Growing awareness about Last Mile Delivery and industrialization are some key factors expected to drive the Global Market by 2028.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Last Mile Delivery Market Size to Reach USD 75493.50 Million in 2028. Increasing number of consumers opting for fast and seamless delivery services is a key factor expected to drive global market revenue growth during the forecast period.

Market Size: USD 38742.57 Million in 2021, Market Growth: at a CAGR of 10.00%, Market Trends: Rising adoption of e-commerce platforms.

The global last mile delivery market size is expected to reach USD 75493.50 million in 2028 and register a rapid revenue CAGR of 10.00% during the forecast period. Key factors such as rapidly growing automotive, retail, food and beverages, and manufacturing industries, latest trend of door-to-door delivery, and advancements in drones, droids, and autonomous ground vehicles are expected to drive global market revenue growth between 2022 and 2028.

Last mile delivery is a process of providing faster, easier and smoother shipping of goods and products directly to the consumers. It is the last step of the total delivery process in which the parcel is moved from a transportation hub to its final destination, usually a personal residence, office, or retail store. Last mile delivery services are rapidly gaining traction owing to changing consumer behavior and lifestyle patterns, growing preference for online shopping, and increasing demand for fast, cost-effective door-to-door delivery. These services are widely used across various sectors such as e-commerce, FMCG, retail, healthcare, and mail and packages.

Factors such as increasing trading activities, changing consumer patterns, rapid advancements in delivery vehicles, and rising inclination towards autonomous delivery are expected to drive global market revenue growth going ahead.

However, factors such as rising corruption in the supply chain, lack of transparency among online sellers, insufficient routing, unpredictability in transit, unavailability of proper delivery infrastructure, and lack of funds to upgrade delivery tools and technology are expected to hamper overall market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period.

B2C Segment To Register Rapid Revenue CAGR:

The B2C segment is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period owing to rapidly expanding e-commerce sector, rising B2C marketing, increasing penetration of online platforms for shopping, and food delivery, and high focus on improving B2C services.

3C Products Segment to Account for a Significantly Larger Revenue Share:

The 3C products segment is expected to account for a significantly larger revenue share during the forecast period. This can be attributed to rapidly expanding consumer electronic sector, increasing penetration of internet services and smart devices, rising demand for computer, communication, and consumer electronic products such as smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, digital cameras, and computers, and rising adoption of online delivery.

North America to Lead in Terms of Revenue Share:

North America is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market during the forecast period. This can be due to rapid advancements in last mile delivery systems, rising penetration of internet and smart devices, rapidly expanding e-commerce sector, and high demand for last mile delivery across food, e-commerce, retail, and pharmaceutical sectors. In addition, presence of robust key players and high focus on improving delivery services are expected to drive North America market growth during the forecast period.

Last Mile Delivery Market Recent Developments:

• In March 2022, Google announced the launch of an integrated last mile fleet solution to assist feel operators from initial e-commerce orders to final delivery. The company decided to launch this as millions of packages go missing or undelivered every year due to wrong addresses or unavailability of consumers to receive packages.

• In September 2022, Celcius Logistics announced the launch of special, tech-enabled supply chain solutions for last mile delivery. The product is expected to address and fix India’s fragile cold supply chains.

Last Mile Delivery Market By Company:

• UPS Supply Chain Solutions

• DHL Supply Chain and Global Forwarding

• FedEx

• Kuehne + Nagel

• SF Express

• XPO Logistics

• DB Schenker Logistics

• Nippon Express

• GEODIS

• CEVA Logistics

• J.B Hunt

• Agility

• Hitachi Transport System

• DSV

• YTO Express

• Panalpina

• Toll Holdings

• Expeditors International of Washington

• GEFCO

• ZTO Express

• STO Express

• Dachser

• C.H Robinson Worldwide

• Sinotrans

• Yusen Logistics

The global last mile delivery market has been segmented the based on type, application, and region:

Last Mile Delivery Market Segment by Type:

• B2C

• B2B

Last Mile Delivery Market Segment by Application:

• 3C Products

• Fresh Products

• Others

Last Mile Delivery Market Segment by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

