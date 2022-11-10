The 2022 TITAN Business Awards Concludes Second Season of Competition - Full Results Now Out

2022 TITAN Business Awards S2 Winners Announced 2023 TITAN Business Awards Call For Entries

The 2022 TITAN Business Awards’ second competitive season has officially drawn to a close.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2022 TITAN Business Awards’ second competitive season has officially drawn to a close. The full list of winning entrants were made known to the public in an official announcement. The awards itself had received over 1000 nominated entries in the 2022 competition, from as many as 55 countries, some of which includes the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, China, India, Oman, Philippines, Portugal, the United Arab Emirates, to name a few.

The TITAN Business Awards’ primary goal is to acknowledge the achievements of entrepreneurs and organizations globally. The competition does not differentiate between small or big players in the market, and honors excellence impartially on the level playing field they have created. Only those who qualify can become honorary TITANs.

The competition was organized and hosted by the International Awards Associate (IAA) and opened submission to entrepreneurs, SMEs, and large organizations alike. The chance to participate was offered equally to all available industry in the market, and it did not discriminate between private or public, and for-profit or non-profit entities.

"Despite this being the second season for this competitive year, we received a staggering number of entries, all of which demonstrated remarkable qualities of excellence," Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA, remarked. "It is particularly motivating to see so many parties still actively engaging in excellent practices in their businesses. It really does come through clearly from their submissions."

As seasoned professionals took the seats of jurors in the competition, exercising strict standards and impartiality in the judging process became possible. The jury was tasked with identifying exemplary entries and awarding them appropriately. TITAN aims to elevate standards of excellence and ultimately drive the business sector forward through this.

The Jury & Evaluation Process

TITAN placed importance on having a diverse perspective in their judging process. As a result, as many as 27 jurors from 15 countries were brought on to judge the entries. The lineup of amazing jurors consisted of individuals such as Santiago Villegas (1903 Public Relations), Marie O'Riordan (EML), Joseph D’Souza (ProNavigator), Belinda Jane Dolan (Quantum Wellness), Roland Bagen (Tata Consultancy Services), Prof. Dr. M. Amr Sadik (Quodrat), Xavier Moreano Calero (Netlife), and Pronob Das (PMCC CORPORATION).

In their pursuit of impartiality, the competition enforced blind judging. Under this method of assessment, jurors could only assess an entry entirely on its individual merits, without being compared side-by-side with a different entry. Also, strict objective standards built upon contemporary practices were used as benchmarks during assessments.

Category Winners of the Year and Notable Business Professionals

With the second season of the 2022 TITAN Business Awards concluded, the competition narrowed down a list of outstanding entries and awarded them the title of ‘Category Winner of the Year’. These were the highest-scoring entries within their respective categories, and had exemplified expertise, innovation, and ingenuity in their works. Despite being rooted in core aspects of their trade, these entrants displayed commendable lateral thinking in their approaches. The 2022 Category Winners of the Year are, namely:

1. Entrepreneur of the Year – RLM Underground (United States);

2. Company & Organization of the Year – Innover (United States);

3. Achievement of the Year – POWERHOME SOLAR (United States);

4. Marketing of the Year – Gravity Global (United Kingdom);

5. Information Technology of the Year – Aisera (United States);

6. Product & Services of the Year – OYO Homes and Hotels Private Limited (India);

7. Business Website of the Year – Lazarev.agency (Ukraine);

8. Creative of the Year – Gravity Global (United Kingdom);

9. Customer Service of the Year – Makers Nutrition (United States);

10. PR & Communications of the Year – NRPR Group (United States);

11. Human Resources of the Year – Bharat Aluminium Company Ltd. (India);

12. Management of the Year – ADNOC Onshore (United Arab Emirates);

13. Business Technology of the Year – Aisera (United States).

Amongst the winners, distinguished entities can be seen in their ranks, such as: ShopStyle Collective, Lenovo India Private Limited, National Dentex, NoCell Technologies LLC, DLP Capital, Onit, Ambiq, Paycor, Honeywell, Ellucian, and Fifth & Cor, to name a few.

"There may be nothing new under the sun, but how we go about it can certainly shift our paradigms. That’s the point that these entries had clearly made," Thomas remarked. "Ingenuity, consistency, and growth do seem to go hand-in-hand. I am eager to see what new ideas or practices will be born out of these submissions, as the world learns and grows from these giants."

Visit the TITAN Business Awards’ official website for the complete list of award winners: https://thetitanawards.com/winner.php

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

IAA, established in 2015, is the organizer of the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, MUSE Photography Awards, MUSE Hotel Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Marcom Awards, NYX Game Awards, NYX Video Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, TITAN Women in Business Awards, LIT Commercial Awards, LIT Talent Awards, London Photography Awards, NY Product Design Awards, New York Photography Awards, European Photography Awards, and iLuxury Awards.

IAA’s mission is to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate. IAA assembled the TITAN Business Awards to bring attention to the international business industry and promote their strategies, cultures, and teamwork to the world.