CENTRAL PARK FASHION WEEK announces THE GRAND SHOWS on Nov 18 and THE FINALE SHOWS on Nov 19 in New York City
ATF Fashion House NYC presents Global Brands to US Consumers and Buyers in Exclusive Shows around the Grand Central Area
This is NOT about the Bling. CPFW is an Exclusive Event for Brands and Vendors who have something to Sell, Visitors who want to see Great Shows and Shop, and Buyers who want to fill up Inventory.”MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, US, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the Shopping Frenzy about to kick-off in the US with BLACK FRIDAY and CHRISTMAS Gifts, ATF Fashion House NYC is once again taking New York City by storm. The Manhattan based Fashion Buyer and Distribution company announced 2 Days of Prominent Shows at its Nov 9 - 19 CENTRAL PARK FASHION WEEK.
— Inrich Timamo, COO, ATF Fashion House NYC
As part of CPFW, ATFH will host THE GRAND SHOWS on Friday Nov 18, 2022 and THE FINALE SHOWS on Saturday Nov 19, 2022. Series of Shows and Networking Events will take place at The ATFH Showroom on Madison Avenue, The JW Marriott Central Park, The Ritz-Carlton Central Park and The Skylark NYC.
CENTRAL PARK FASHION WEEK (CPFW) is an Exclusive Event hosted by ATF Fashion House NYC (ATFH), a Buyer and Distribution Company located on 5th Avenue and Central Park, New York; with a Fashion Showroom at the IBM Building on Madison Avenue.
CPFW is the perfect opportunity for talented emerging brands to Showcase their Brands and Sell their Products; and for emerging companies to Promote and Sell their Services or Products to Direct Consumers, Buyers, Distributors, Fashion Dealers, Designers, Brand Owners, Stores, Retailers, Fashion Professionals, Influencers and Medias.
Throughout CPFW, ATFH invites over 1,000 Guests from The Midtown Manhattan area to Discover Rising Designers and Services Providers unveiling their Brands, their Services and their Products at Central Park's most Prestigious Venues.
Things to do at CENTRAL PARK FASHION WEEK:
>> Attend Exclusive Shows
>> Discover The Latest Fashion Trends
>> Shop and Buy Clothes x Accessories
>> Showcase Brands to Direct Consumers and Retailers
>> Network with Buyers, Designers, Models, Influencers and Medias.
Daily Shows Start at 9:30 AM and end at 9:00 PM on both Friday November 18 and Saturday November 19.
>> Brands can Apply to Showcase on The Runway
>> Visitors can Buy Tickets to Attend Shows
>> Services Providers and Vendors can Buy Tickets to Exhibit and Sell their Services or Products
>> Buyers can Request Invite.
AGENDA CPFW Nov 18 - 19
Friday November 18, 2022
CENTRAL PARK FASHION WEEK - THE GRAND SHOWS
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM Setup
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM The Venue opens for Guests
9:30 AM - 12:00 PM The CPFW Grand Shows Start - Morning Shows
12:00 PM - 12:30 PM Refreshment Break 1
12:30 PM - 3:00 PM Afternoon Shows Part 1
3:00 PM - 3:30 PM Refreshment Break 2
3:30 PM - 6:00 PM Afternoon Shows Part 2
6:00 PM - 6:30 PM Refreshment Break 3
6:30 PM - 9:00 PM Afternoon Shows Part 3
9:00 PM The CPFW Grand Shows End
Saturday November 19, 2022
CENTRAL PARK FASHION WEEK - THE FINALE SHOWS
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM Setup
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM The Venue opens for Guests
9:30 AM - 12:00 PM The CPFW Finale Shows Start - Morning Shows
12:00 PM - 12:30 PM Refreshment Break 1
12:30 PM - 3:00 PM Afternoon Shows Part 1
3:00 PM - 3:30 PM Refreshment Break 2
3:30 PM - 6:00 PM Afternoon Shows Part 2
6:00 PM - 6:30 PM Refreshment Break 3
6:30 PM - 9:00 PM Afternoon Shows Part 3
9:00 PM The CPFW Finale Shows End.
