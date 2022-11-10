ActiGraph Welcomes Parexel to Its Accelerant™ Partner Program, Strengthening Digital Health Technology Capabilities
ActiGraph’s Accelerant partnership program, pursuant to which participants collaborate, makes it easy for clinical trials to collect meaningful digital measures
We look forward to continuing our longstanding relationship with ActiGraph and deploying its technology to meet the needs of our customers.”PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ActiGraph, a leading provider of wearable technology and scientific services for academic research and clinical drug development, has announced a strategic collaboration with Parexel, a leading global clinical research organization (CRO). Parexel is joining ActiGraph’s newly established Accelerant™ program, designed to advance the use of digital health technologies in clinical development by simplifying CROs’ and technology vendors’ access to raw data streams.
“The team at ActiGraph is thrilled to welcome Parexel as our first Accelerant™ partner,” says Jeremy Wyatt, CEO, ActiGraph. “As the adoption of digital health technologies expands in clinical trials, close collaboration with CROs is a key strategic priority for ActiGraph. Parexel is a great partner for us, and we see this collaboration as an opportunity to engage further with global teams to help enable patient-centric, scientifically validated solutions for our mutual pharma clients.”
This Accelerant™ program will enable Parexel to better run trials with connected devices, including services that will allow better support of the deployment and management of ActiGraph’s digital endpoints.
“ActiGraph’s connected devices provide Parexel critical access to key indicators on patients’ health and serve as important tools in supporting our Patients-First and decentralized trial strategies,” says Declan Keogh, Vice President and Global Head, Scientific Data Organization, Parexel. “We look forward to continuing our longstanding relationship with ActiGraph and deploying its technology to meet the needs of our customers.”
About ActiGraph
ActiGraph is pioneering the digital transformation of clinical research. We provide end-to-end digital health technology (DHT) solutions by integrating and operationalizing the best hardware, software, and algorithms to generate reliable evidence and get the right treatments to the right patients, faster. ActiGraph’s medical-grade wearable technology platform has been used to capture real-world, continuous digital measures for nearly 200 industry-sponsored clinical trials and thousands of academic research studies. Appearing in over 20,000 published scientific papers to date, ActiGraph is the most experienced and trusted wearable technology partner in the industry.
