Extrieve WorkflowWaves API Connector Daemon

About

Extrieve provides technologies to create, process and manage documents. And act as a key technology player in the Enterprise Content Management space. Extrieve enables businesses to achieve operational excellence with world-class document workflow, automation and management solutions. Extrieve's products can be integrated with existing solutions, which helps in accelerating business processes, reduces operational costs, and drives productivity and business growth. If you are looking at proven and innovative solutions to architect your enterprise’s future,

explore Extrieve