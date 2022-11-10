Extrieve WorkflowWaves API Connector Daemon

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Extrieve has introduced new API Connector Daemon framework has been released to handle high volume API level integration between multiple services. This framework is designed in C and can handle multiple thread pools; each can be defined for a specific API.

The Daemon agent’s, reader thread will read workflow cases from the queue and, based on the business logic, will add them to a specific thread pool. Threads that are configured for the pool will pick up the case and create and send a request to the associated external API. There is also support for a throttling
feature to control the number of parallel requests to each API. Business logic is implemented in JavaScript, which makes this framework easy to implement and change.

Feature details
This framework helps to implement complex API integration requirements faster as the daemon framework is natively integrated with the workflow interface and changes are required at the script level. This helps with faster project execution as well as change management. The Daemon framework is optimized for lower infra, which can reduce the overall TCO requirement of projects.

About WorkflowWaves
WorkflowWaves is an enterprise-grade workflow management engine with many unique features. It simplifies workflow modeling with a unique approach based on WorkItems, Agents, Queues, and Outcomes. WorkflowWaves also has inbuilt features for the distribution of work to internal or external teams. Imaging or document processing features, such as Append to File, Page wise retrieval, and so
on, help to reduce network utilization, and improve overall application performance.

Extrieves's products include:
PowerFile - Enterprise Document Management System
WorkflowWaves - Enterprise Content Management Workflow Platform.
QuickCapture SDK - Mobile Document scanning SDK
Splicer - Document Extraction & OCR SDK"

Splicer intelligent Photo Cropping - Extrieve

Extrieve provides technologies to create, process and manage documents. And act as a key technology player in the Enterprise Content Management space. Extrieve enables businesses to achieve operational excellence with world-class document workflow, automation and management solutions. Extrieve's products can be integrated with existing solutions, which helps in accelerating business processes, reduces operational costs, and drives productivity and business growth. If you are looking at proven and innovative solutions to architect your enterprise’s future,

explore Extrieve

