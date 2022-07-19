Extrieve Celebrating 15 Years of Excellence With HDFC BANK

On June 15th, extrieve celebrates a special day. On 2007, HDFC Bank completed the first production deployment of the extensive WorkflowWaves platform.

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Beginning with a small implementation for Retail Liabilities, the WorkflowWaves platform, known internally as IDEA, is a critical technology platform for several HDFC Bank applications in the areas of Retail Liabilities, Depository, and Retail Assets.

HDFC Bank has grown at a rate unrivaled in India over the last 15 years by any company in any industry. There are numerous reasons for this accomplishment, but technological and business process innovations play a significant role. As an important technology partner during this time, extrieve had to ensure the applications' scalability, reliability, adaptability, and flexibility.

This collaboration has resulted in numerous innovations. A platform for distributing work to external BPOs, as well as image-based underwriting and disbursement, would be among the most significant innovations in Indian banking. It is a privilege to be a technology partner with one of the world's leading banks for extrieve, and it is a great source of learning that finds its way into all of extrieve's products and solutions.

As of April 2021, HDFC was India's largest private sector bank by assets and the world's tenth largest bank by market capitalization. HDFC Bank has 6,342 branches and 18,130 ATMs spread across 3,188 cities and towns.

About WorkflowWaves:
WorkflowWaves is an enterprise-grade workflow management engine with many unique features. It simplifies workflow modeling with a unique approach based on WorkItems, Agents, Queues, and Outcomes. WorkflowWaves also has inbuilt features for the distribution of work to internal or external teams. Imaging or document processing features, such as Append to File, Page wise retrieval, and so on, help to reduce network utilization and improve overall application performance.

Extrieves's products include:
PowerFile - Enterprise Document Management System
WorkflowWaves - Enterprise Content Management Workflow Platform.
QuickCapture SDK - Mobile Document scanning SDK
Splicer - Document Extraction & OCR SDK"""

