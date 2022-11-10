Church of Scientology of Sacramento hosts Open House to encourage drug prevention at the close of Red Ribbon Week

Keynote Speaker Mr Al Wilson Public Affairs Director showing multi-media station related to Drug Prevention Local Drug Free World Director Nathan Johnson with Mark a youth volunteer helping spread the drug-free message and materials at Hampton Community Park

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Church of Scientology in Sacramento hosted a Drug-Free World open house featuring community leader Al Wilson for Red Ribbon week on Friday Oct 28th.

Earlier in the week the Foundation For A Drug-Free World Sacramento Chapter attended the “Make a Difference Multi-Cultural Unity Day” at Hampton Park in South Sacramento and distributed the “Truth About Drugs” educational materials into the community and led drug-free pledges to youth and adults to align with the purpose of Red Ribbon Week.

Red Ribbon Week is an alcohol, tobacco, drugs and violence prevention awareness campaign observed annually in October in the United States. It began as a tribute to fallen DEA special agent Enrique Camerena in 1985. According to the United States DEA, Red Ribbon Week is the nation's largest and longest-running drug awareness and prevention program in the United States with the Red Ribbon commemorating the fallen agent.

The Church has steadfastly supported drug prevention efforts for many years in Sacramento recognizing the very essence of the devastation drugs can bring to the friends and families of lost loved ones and the suffering of those in the throes of addiction.

According to the Calif Dept of Public Health, Fentanyl-related overdose deaths in California's youth ages 10-19 years increased from 2018 (36 total) to 2020 (261 total), a 625 percent increase.

Today this is more important than ever - said the Church’s public Affairs Director Mike Klagenberg who recently had his own grandson attend a drug prevention event put on by the church. “Now he is informed of the rainbow colored pills and candies laced with the deadly drug fentanyl and he in his turn let his fellow students know this information on his own origination as a result.”

“Knowledge is power and we must educate kids properly with this information - not lecture them. Inform them with the “Truth About Drugs” and we can literally save lives. This is why the church has supported the Foundation For A Drug-Free World which offers the largest non-government funded drug prevention and education campaign with its’ multi-media approach in today’s on line, social networking, Facebook and Twitter world” – added the Church’s Director.

Al Wilson a local event producer and retired Air Force Chief Master Sgt brought a message to parents at the Open House to be involved with their kids and know what they are doing and what they are involved in and be interested in them. In this way one can know and see what is going on with them and help guide them in today’s world. Al has long advocated for kids through the Organization "Youth On The Move" and being a proper role model for them to follow.

As L Ron Hubbard the Founder of Scientology wrote: “Today’s children will become tomorrow’s civilization”… “They need love and help to make it”. By applying this concept we can help make a better world for them as well added the Public Affairs Director.