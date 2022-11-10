Fashion Startup EcoBrand, Is Launching a Unified Eco-Friendly and Sustainable Fashion Platform

EcoBrand founder, Habib Kamara Habib Kamara wants to revolutionize fashion

EcoBrand will allow consumers to use one platform to discover and buy sustainable clothes from across hundreds of different brands.

What we’re hoping to accomplish with EcoBrand is to use big data, and combine it with proprietary algorithms to organize into a single platform the best sustainable fashion clothes"” — Habib Kamara

NEW YORK, NY, USA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EcoBrand, a New York-based startup, is launching a unified eco-friendly and sustainable fashion platform to allow consumers to easily discover and buy sustainable and eco-friendly clothes from across hundreds of different brands.

Buying clothes has never been easier. Every single year, more than 100 billion garments are manufactured, but most of it ends up in landfills. The process to make those garments is one of the most polluting industries, pumping out 1.3 billion tons of CO2 every single year. That’s more emissions than all international flights and maritime shipping combined. To put that into perspective, for flights alone, more than 100,000 flights take off and land every single day.

A single cotton T-shirt can take more than 730 gallons of water, and a single pair of jeans can take more than 2,000 gallons of water. Every single second, an equivalent of one garbage truck full of materials is burned or sent to the landfill. In the United States alone, more than 85% of all garments end up in landfills.

Projections from experts show that if absolutely nothing changes by 2050, the fashion industry alone would account for 25% of the world’s entire carbon pollution.

The good news is that consumers are increasingly aware of the impact that fashion has on the environment, and the vast majority of them are eager to shop sustainable clothes, but the problem is that it’s very difficult to easily find sustainable garments. Most fashion brands don’t produce sustainable garments; and many of the ones that claim to sell sustainable garments are misleading consumers through false advertising and greenwashing. This leaves many consumers powerless and confused.

Fashion startup EcoBrand aims to solve this problem by creating a unified eco-friendly and sustainable fashion platform. With EcoBrand, consumers will be able to use a single platform to easily discover and shop sustainable clothes from across hundreds of clothing brands. This makes it easy for consumers to easily buy organic and sustainable garments without needing to research and verify all the intricate details associated with the carbon footprint or environmental impact of the item that they're looking to buy.

“90% of the pollution and carbon emission from fashion comes from the supply chain associated with the manufacturing, production, and transportation of garments,” said Habib Kamara, founder of EcoBrand. "Unfortunately consumers don’t have the time or energy to focus on all those sophisticated details. It’s mentally taxing to think about all that when you’re just looking to buy a dress for a birthday party. So what we’re hoping to accomplish with EcoBrand is to use big data, and combine it with proprietary algorithms to organize into a single platform the best environmentally-friendly and sustainable fashion clothes from across hundreds of fashion brands.”

EcoBrand is launching on November 25, on Black Friday. You can sign up to be notified of launch at shopecobrand.com