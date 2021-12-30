A New Super Streaming App Called Oneflix Will Combine Netflix, Disney, HBO, and Amazon Prime All Into One App

Oneflix aims to create a super streaming aggregator to allow consumers to easily discover all their streaming content in one place.

Most people just want to have a single and unified streaming platform where they can go and discover something to watch easily, instead of dealing with countless streaming apps” — Michael Goldberg

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oneflix, a new super streaming app aims to solve streaming fatigue by allowing consumers to combine content from all their streaming services into one super streaming service app.

Thanks to the explosion in the number of streaming services in the marketplace, consumers are clamoring for an easier way to discover and watch content on streaming without needing to juggle a multitude of streaming apps. And tech startup, Oneflix, is aiming to solve that problem by creating a unified streaming aggregator that will allow consumers to combine content from all their favorite streaming services into one streaming app for a much simpler streaming experience.

At launch, Oneflix, which will be free to everyone, will allow consumers to combine content from all the major streaming services including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu, Paramount Plus, Peacock, and a few others.

“For the first time in the history of streaming, we’re now in an age where consumers are actually dissatisfied with the volume of streaming options available,” said Michael Goldberg, Chief Technology Officer. “And a lot of that frustration is not due to the quality of the streaming services themselves, but the quantity of streaming apps that people have to manage and keep up with. Most people want to have a single and unified streaming platform where they can go and discover something to watch easily, instead of dealing with countless streaming apps, and we hope to help solve that problem through Oneflix.”

Oneflix is launching in the New Year and the company plans to launch on both Android and iOS, with plans of Smart TV versions for Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Samsung to follow soon afterwards.

You can join the waitlist to be notified of Oneflix’s launch on the company’s website at https://oneflix.app/