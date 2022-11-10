Submit Release
Paid Time Off for Trinity Resort Services Volunteers

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Media Contact: Georgi Bohrod-Gordon 760-803-4522

Trinity Contact: Odilia Guiant 619-200-1258

Trinity Resort Services, which provides a comprehensive range of world-class services to the vacation ownership industry, including financial, reservations, and contact center services, announced that team members will receive Paid Time Off for volunteering at their selected charities of choice. Odilia Guiant, Trinity CEO, says, “In our Las Vegas home office so many of our contact center and administrative office team members have exhibited an enthusiastic commitment to support various charities of choice. We are proud to give them a chance to participate in a Paid Time Off (PTO) program as they serve our community.” Current Philanthropic organizations benefitting from the PTO program are Make-A-Wish Foundation Southern Nevada, St. Jude’s Ranch for Children, Wounded Warrior Project, Those Left Behind Foundation. The list is growing as team members are continually nominated their charities of choice to be included in the PTO option. Employees of Trinity Resort Services are finding the company a great place to work. For instance, Jimmy Mendoza, Call Center Lead Agent, says, “The culture at Trinity Resort Services is amazing! A positive atmosphere, I feel appreciated, and they have my career growth in mind.”

For more information about how Trinity Resort Services works with clients to give them peace of mind and a strong bottom line, go to www.trinityresortservices.com, email info@trinityresortservices.com or call 702-747-7011.

Trinity Resort Services

When you choose Trinity Resort Services, you are selecting an energetic team who understands the complexity of the vacation ownership/timeshare industry. In 2018, we opened our doors with a combined 70 years’ experience of delivering world-class service, particularly in Mexico and the Caribbean. We are a multi-lingual, experienced team of customer service professionals who understand your business and ease your work load so you can concentrate on quality vacation experiences for your members. Our philosophy focuses on People, Processes and Systems. These three pillars are the core of who we are and how we deliver Peace of Mind to our clients.

