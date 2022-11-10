Interdisciplinary specialists promote the development of Bioethics culture in Mexico.

Dr. Antonio Cabrera Cabrera, director of the Anahuac Center for Strategic Development in Bioethics of Anahuac University.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The current global context requires greater interdisciplinary collaboration to respond to contemporary Bioethics challenges, said Dr. Antonio Cabrera Cabrera, director of the Anahuac Center for Strategic Development in Bioethics of Anahuac University.

Given the above, Anahuac University Mexico is proud to present the Anahuac Center for Strategic Development in Bioethics (CADEBI -for its acronym in Spanish), a space in which various organizations and academic institutions will converge, establish, and consolidate an interdisciplinary community to address the complexity of bioethical challenges of today.

Bioethics is a branch of the systematic study of human behavior concerning health sciences and life itself.

Anahuac University and CADEBI will promote the synergy between stakeholders in society to reflect, discuss and propose solutions to bioethical challenges such as the defense of life, Artificial Intelligence (AI), the distribution of resources during emergencies, the need for palliative care, the protection of the most vulnerable population, social injustice, the exploitation of natural resources, among others.

"Bioethics becomes increasingly necessary and urgent to guide human decisions and actions towards an ethical direction that includes everyone and, simultaneously, cares for and protects our common home. That is why bioethics must play a predominant role in the study, analysis, and proposal of solutions to serious social problems", said Dr. Antonio Cabrera Cabrera.

One of CADEBI's main objectives is to provide support, promotion, and dissemination for the development of priority interdisciplinary projects in bioethics, as well as to favor the creation and maintenance of collaborative dialog work between networks at national and international levels.

To achieve this, CADEBI is supported by Anahuac University Network, under its Institutional Development Office, and is led by a Board of 22 well-known advisors in the field of bioethics from countries such as Mexico, Italy, Puerto Rico, Spain, Chile, Argentina, and Cuba.

One of the outstanding personalities is Luis Doporto Alejandre, Mexican businessman and member of the Board of Advisors of the Faculty of Bioethics at Anahuac University, who emphasized that this initiative arises from the need to develop appropriate spaces in which dialogue prevails to generate better social coexistence.

"Due to its nature, bioethics maintains a close link with human rights and is a cornerstone for the development and integration of public policies, social mechanisms, and practices that allow the expansion of knowledge to address specific needs and challenges that may negatively impact on society," said Doporto Alejandre.

CADEBI will be a space for inclusion so that academics, researchers, professors, students, professionals, businesspeople, and society, in general, come together to build Integral Bioethics with a positive impact on all spheres of human development.

The main strategic lines that CADEBI will promote during the first phase are clinical bioethics, interdisciplinary work to address the issue of infertility, and the promotion of bioethics for all Mankind.

CADEBI currently has strong relationships with public and private institutions in more than 32 countries. Among them stands out the Interdisciplinary Bioethics Seminar, the Bioethics Center of the University of Monterrey, the Mexican National Academy of Bioethics, the John Paul II’s Bioethics Center in Cuba, Sechenov University in Moscow, the Autonoma University of Madrid, Glasgow University, Johns Hopkins University, the Ateneo Pontificio Regina Apostolorum, the University of Chile, the Francisco de Vitoria University, and the European University of Rome, to mention a few.

