Mexico must strengthen support and empowerment of artisan women: Melissa Flores Alcántara

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to figures from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), there are 65.8 million women in Mexico, of which 13.9 million live in rural areas. Those women make their living elaborating textile handicrafts, one of their main economic activities to support their households.

Mexican designer and businesswoman Melissa Flores Alcántara created a textile brand named Livanna. She points out the importance of empowering artisan women. Supporting those women has become an essential axis for the development of rural communities since they are the ones who are increasingly willing to assume leadership roles.

“Craftswomen have found in traditions a way to generate networks and become entrepreneurs to achieve their economic emancipation. Therefore, we must support and promote them for greater visibility in the country.”

Livanna has assumed this commitment. This Mexican fashion brand, which recently celebrated ten years of its foundation, seeks to positively impact by generating synergy with different stakeholders for women’s empowerment.

Livanna has maintained a collaboration for several years with Kitzin. This social enterprise aims to strengthen the skills and income of artisans in the states of Chiapas, Oaxaca, and Guerrero, Mexico. Its main objective is to promote the integral development of women in all dimensions of your life.

“Livanna seeks to create awareness so that we can help the planet. Our mission is to contribute to the development and well-being of humanity by generating a virtuous circle in society. We strongly believe in collaborating with projects like Kitzin to generate positive change in many communities”, said Melissa Flores Alcántara.

The Mexican brand focuses on empowering women and is characterized by a high sense of social responsibility by getting involved in other social development projects such as Save The Children, AMANC, and the Vasco de Quiroga, a Children’s Daycare.

“Livanna is a company that fights for a world full of empathy and generosity. We were born with a cause: Contribute to the development and well-being of humanity, and this will be possible by supporting causes with a social impact”, highlighted Melissa Flores Alcántara.

For its anniversary, on November the 5th, Livanna inaugurated a Pop-Store in Oaxaca City. With a fashion show, Melissa presented her latest collection inspired by the cactus, one of Mexico's endemic or endangered species.

The Livanna brand has two main clothing lines: Livanna and Livanna Be the Change. Livanna’s garments are cashmere, merino, and organic cotton, aimed mainly at babies. Livanna Be the Change is a brand focused on creating ecological awareness and high social values in boys and girls.