Metro Bank App Security And Reliability Issues Negatively Impacting Customer Experience Ratings

Reported instances of Metro Bank App nearly doubled in October and this is reflected in a significant drop in their ranking from 2nd to 5th ranking

The Starling Bank App is one to watch for banks looking to implement best practices,” — Glenn Marvin C.R.O.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 10, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Instances of Metro Bank App users are reporting security and reliability issues nearly doubled in October, and this is reflected in a significant drop in their ranking from 2nd to 5th in the Touchpoint Group Engaged Customer Score ™ UK Challenger Bank rankings as well as global rankings from 8th to 28th.September saw the Metro Bank App reach its highest Engaged Customer Score in over a year with 4.5 out of a possible five, and they looked to be solidifying their place in the top tier of UK Challenger banks. In October, 20% of feedback analyzed related to technical issues with the app. Compared to the Starling Bank app, which has been the consistent top performer in the category at only 4.3% of feedback analyzed relating to technical issues, the clear gulf in performance and user experience can be seen.While not tracked in the rankings, the Marcus App by Goldman Sachs was clearly the worst-performing app in relation to reported technical issues, with 36% of feedback analyzed mentioning technical challenges with the app in October.“The Starling Bank App is one to watch for banks looking to implement best practices,” says Glenn Marvin - Chief Revenue Officer at Touchpoint Group, “They are sitting 2nd overall in the Global Engaged Customer Score Index, and the ECS is consistently sitting above 4.5 which is the sign of a great app with a great team that is across all foundational aspects required to allow the additional features to shine.”App user sentiment of Monzo Bank highlights some positives with the app budgeting feature, but there are pain points around credit reports, fraud detection and response, and challenges dealing with the customer service team. Once again, this highlights that getting the basic functionality right is critical to improving customer experience, ratings, and corresponding rankings.Touchpoint Group is a customer intelligence company utilizing advanced AI and natural language understanding in its proprietary analytics software to analyze over a million banking app reviews yearly in its global ECS index.Touchpoint Group processes customer feedback data captured using internal customer experience platforms and sources. Data is updated daily, with insights available to identify issues for Operational teams, monthly reporting for Leadership teams, and a Mobile Customer Experience Analytics (MCXA) report published quarterly for Executive leaders to benchmark performance by category and against the best in banking app performance.

