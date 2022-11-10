Nationwide Regains Lost Positions While Santander’s Banking App Losing Ground In UK Legacy Bank Rankings
The Barclays banking app, with an Engaged Customer Score of 4.15 in October, is ranked second in the UK market and generally well received, but there is still room for improvement,”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Nationwide Building Society banking app has regained third place in the Touchpoint Group Engaged Customer Score™ banking app index. The app had lost ground and dropped to 5th in the market segment in June and July with app users regularly commenting on reliability issues. Those reliability issues look to have been sorted out in the latest update and this is reflected in the positive sentiment coming through.
Santander, however, is losing ground. The app has had a fluctuating journey with scores relating to customer sentiment, and the underlying cause may be their update cycle. Most banks release updates on at least a monthly basis. Santander appears to be much more inconsistent, with at least 2 months between most updates over the past year. Movement to a leaner, more agile approach to releasing updates may reduce the negative sentiment.
The HSBC banking app had a massive spike in positive customer feedback in July after over more than a year of languishing near the bottom of the global rankings and this brought the HSBC app back up to the middle of the pack; ranking 20th globally, but still the lowest performer in the UK Legacy banks market segment with an Engaged Customer Score (ECS) of 4.0 for Q3. This has since dropped again with an ECS of 3.5 out of 5, which makes it the only UK Legacy bank with a score under 4.0. This would drop it back down to 28th position in the global rankings based on the Q3 ranking scores.
Analysis of the app feedback shows HSBC over-indexing on issues around logging out, adding dates of birth, and statement features.
Lloyds' consistent performance sitting at or above 4.5 for most of the year, apart from an uncharacteristic dip in sentiment in July, continues to place them as market leaders in the segment and in the top 5 global banking apps in the Touchpoint Group Engaged Customer Score Index.
Touchpoint Group is a customer intelligence company utilising advanced AI and natural language understanding in its proprietary analytics software to analyse over a million banking app reviews yearly in their global ECS index.
Touchpoint Group processes customer feedback data captured using internal customer experience platforms and public review sources. Data is updated daily, with insights available to identify issues for Operational teams, monthly reporting for Leadership teams, and a Mobile Customer Experience Analytics (MCXA) report published quarterly for Executive leaders to benchmark performance by category and against the best in banking app performance.
UK Legacy Banks App Rankings & Insights October 2022