CORE Gaming Delivers With Inflation Relief Just In Time For Holiday Gift Giving

Special Holiday Promotion Helps Consumers Beat Inflation
Inflation may be hitting budgets hard, but the games must go on. CORE Gaming is committed to helping consumers find quality, affordable gaming gear for themselves or loved ones this holiday season.”YORBA LINDA , CA, UNITED STATES , November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CORE Gaming has announced a holiday promotion designed to help gamers level up their gear and save against inflation. For a limited time, shoppers can enjoy significant savings on CORE Gaming, Mobile Edge, Naztech, HyperGear, and Alienware brands.
“Inflation may be hitting budgets hard, but the games must go on,” says Paul June, VP of Marketing for CORE Gaming. “CORE Gaming is committed to helping consumers find high quality, affordable gaming gear for themselves or loved ones on their holiday gift-giving lists.”
With a global focus, CORE Gaming is the gamer’s source for the hottest, smartly designed, high-performance gaming gear around. If it’s available through CORE Gaming, it’s been vetted for quality, performance, and style.
To take advantage of the promotion, all consumers need to do is use promo code GAMEON when they check out of the CORE Gaming online store. They’ll get 20% off SRP on select brands and free ground shipping on orders over $75. They can also buy with confidence. CORE Gaming offers a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee on all products it sells.
Popular Go-Bags
Produced in limited quantities, the special edition CORE Gaming Backpack with White Trim is perfect for anyone looking for a unique, once-in-a-lifetime product that doesn’t break the bank. Its edgy, industrial look makes this gaming backpack especially popular with gamers. It provides dedicated storage for gaming laptops up to 18 inches and gaming consoles like the Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. Interior sections can hold mobile power banks, accessories, and personal items.
CORE Gaming’s new, award-winning Tactical Backpack is designed to take a beating, so valuable gaming gear doesn’t. It features custom storage, protection, and organization for gaming laptops, consoles, mobile devices, accessories, and personal items. Made from the same ballistic nylon used in flak jackets, it’s highly configurable with a front webbing system for custom storage. The backpack also features a water-resistant, tear-proof, hideaway rain cover that protects both the backpack and what’s inside.
At 14-inches wide, 21-inches tall, and 9-inches deep, Alienware’s Area-51m Elite special edition backpack offers a spacious 40-liter storage capacity. It has three compartments, six exterior pockets, and seven interior pockets store and organizes a wide range of gaming gear. The backpack also features full-size keyboard storage and a padded laptop section with custom perforated foam for protection. There’s also a convenient gadget pocket built into the top for sunglasses, a wallet, and other quick-access items. Nylon side pockets easily store water bottles and umbrellas, while a bottom, zippered pocket stores t-shirts, socks, and “dash-and-go” items.
Alienware fans can also show their love for the brand with hats, hoodies, t-shirts, and jackets. All Alienware apparel features the iconic Alienware name and/or logo so gamers can step out in style.
Headsets
HyperGear’s SoundRecon RGB LED Gaming Headset offers full-range stereo surround sound, long-wear comfortability, and dynamic RGB lighting. Using the 3.5mm jacks, enjoy multi-platform compatibility for easy transitioning between PC/Mac, console, or mobile devices. Custom-tuned 40mm neodymium drivers provide a phenomenally immersive sound experience.
HyperGear’s CobraStrike True Wireless Gaming Earbuds offer pro-grade advantages in a pocket-sized form. Highlights include 3D positional sound, lagless low-latency synchronized audio, a background-filtering mic, and long-lasting battery life. These earbuds are perfect for mobile use or for anyone who wants to shed bulky headsets.
Power Solutions
Engineered with Power Delivery and Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 technology, this portable 20,000mAh 18W PD+QC Fast Charge High-Capacity Power Bank provides vital backup for mobile devices. It can fast charge compatible devices like the latest iPhone and Samsung smartphones from 0 to 50% in just 30 minutes.
The USB Wall Charger Turbo 6 transforms one wall outlet into a 6-port USB power station. With 50 watts of power, it can charge up to six devices simultaneously at blazing-fast speeds.
For most wireless devices, the Fast Charge Qi Wireless Charging Power Pad charges with double the power of standard chargers. Simply position a Qi-enabled device on the pad and it starts charging on contact, delivering up to 10W of power. This all-in-one wireless charging system includes a Fast Charge wall adapter and a 4-foot Micro USB cable.
About CORE Gaming
CORE Gaming launched with the 2017 debut of the award-winning CORE Gaming Backpack, which soon became the cornerstone of CORE Gaming’s product family. This lineup of smartly-designed gaming products has evolved to feature an expanded roster of CORE Gaming Backpacks and mobile power accessories, Alienware bags, and top gaming desks and chairs, headsets, and controllers from partners Alienware, Arozzi, HyperGear, LucidSound, Patriot Memory, Viper Gaming, and PowerA, among others. CORE Gaming represents performance, reliability, and style for gamers of all types and abilities around the globe—and it’s all backed by a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.
