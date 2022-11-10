Mobile Edge Announces Inflation Relief For Holiday Gift Giving
Buy Direct and Get 20% Off SRP On Award-Winning Products
Inflation may be hitting people’s wallets hard, but that doesn’t mean protecting valuable tech is any less a priority. Use inflation relief promo code HOLIDAY20 to get 20% Off ”YORBA LINDA , CA , UNITED STATES , November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just in time for the holidays, Mobile Edge is offering 20% off suggested retail prices on its lineup of full-featured products. Customers can choose from innovative carrying solutions like the CORE Gaming Backpack, the Commuter Backpack, and even mobile power accessories. Designed for gamers, students, and mobile professionals, Mobile Edge’s versatile go-bags are essential for protecting and organizing valuable gear.
— Paul June, VP of Marketing Mobile Edge
“For more than 20 years, Mobile Edge customers have relied on us to help them protect their tech,” explains Paul June, VP of Marketing for Mobile Edge. “Inflation may be hitting people’s wallets hard, but that doesn’t mean protecting valuable tech is any less a priority. Laptops, tablets, gaming devices, and accessories all represent sizeable investments— investments Mobile Edge is committed to helping customers safeguard.”
Mobile Edge helps shoppers beat inflation when they buy direct. For a limited time, consumers can enjoy savings of 20% off regular prices plus free ground shipping on orders of $75. All they need to do is use the promo code HOLIDAY20 when they check out of the Mobile Edge online store. (Some exclusions apply.) In addition, Mobile Edge offers a lifetime warranty on its protective bags and backpacks, plus a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee on all products.
Popular Go-Bags
At just over two pounds, Mobile Edge’s Commuter Backpack is perfect for students and professionals looking for style and versatility. The Commuter may be lightweight, but its scratch-resistant, water-repellent fabric withstands rigorous use and activity. Three main compartments hold up to a 15-inch laptop, mobile devices, accessories, and files.
A favorite of students and young professionals is the lightweight, durable, no-nonsense SmartPack Backpack. The SmartPack fits laptops up to 16 inches, plus has sections for a tablet and files. Comfort features include a padded back panel, thick shoulder straps, and a carrying handle. Available in eight colors: black, carbon, charcoal, crimson red, royal blue, silver, teal, and wheat.
Mobile Edge’s Express Backpack 2.0 sports a sleek look that combines black with a variety of vibrant trim colors. Designed with user comfort and roomy storage in mind, it’s another ideal choice for students and young professionals. Fitting laptops up to 16 inches, the Express Backpack also features an integrated tablet pocket plus storage for books, files, and accessories.
With Mobile Edge’s ScanFast™ Backpack 2.0, frequent flyers won’t have to remove their laptops to get through security checkpoints. This backpack fits laptops up to 17 inches with plenty of additional room for mobile devices and accessories. It’s also part of the Mobile Edge ECO Collection. The corn-based material it’s made from requires 30% less energy to manufacture, reducing greenhouse emissions compared to synthetic materials.
Mobile Edge’s CORE Gaming Backpack is not just for gamers anymore. This TWICE VIP Award-winning backpack includes dedicated storage for laptops, gaming consoles, and smaller devices. Interior sections are pre-wired for mobile power, so gear can be charged using an interior power pack. The backpack’s external USB port can connect practically any USB device to an internal power pack. The CORE Gaming backpack comes in three versions, each offering a distinctive look and the same storage functionality. All feature the ScanFast™ checkpoint-friendly design to speed travelers through TSA checkpoints.
The eco-friendly ECO Laptop Backpack features an exterior made from 80% natural cotton canvas. The ECO packs a minimal carbon footprint while providing superior organization and protection for all sorts of student tech. This backpack fits laptops up to 17 inches and comes in three earthy colors: black, navy blue, and olive green.
Power When & Where It’s Needed
Engineered with Power Delivery and Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 technology, this portable 20,000mAh 18W PD+QC Fast Charge High-Capacity Power Bank provides vital backup for mobile devices. It can fast charge compatible devices like the latest iPhone and Samsung smartphones from 0 to 50% in just 30 minutes.
The USB Wall Charger Turbo 6 transforms one wall outlet into a 6-port USB power station. With 50 watts of power, it can charge up to six devices simultaneously at blazing-fast speeds.
The 10W Wireless Fast Charging Stand delivers two times the power of a standard wireless charger. Simply place a Qi-enabled device against the upright pad and it starts charging on contact.
Editor’s Note: SAMPLES ARE AVAILABLE FOR REVIEW. Supplies are limited.
About Mobile Edge
Founded in 2002, Mobile Edge produces award-winning durable, and protective laptop cases, messenger bags, backpacks, totes, and more for busy professionals, road warriors, students, and gamers. Mobile Edge is known for its innovative and stylish designs, superior quality, lifetime warranty, and commitment to customer satisfaction. Many leading computer manufacturers rely on Mobile Edge to design and build custom cases for their products.
# # #
Paul June
Mobile Edge, LLC
+17143991400 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Mobile Edge - Carrying Cases & Tech for Today’s Mobile Lifestyle