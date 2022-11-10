Huntington Bank App Takes Top Spot in US Regional Bank Rankings
Huntington Bank has made a meteoric rise from last to first place following their latest app update.
This Huntington App update is almost a perfect case study of how being fanatical about getting the foundational attributes of your banking app right frees up the other app features to shine”UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the latest Touchpoint Group Banking App Rankings report, Huntington Bank has made a meteoric rise from last to first place following their latest app update.
— Glenn Marvin - C.R.O. Touchpoint Group
Customers of Huntington Bank have previously been vocal in the various app store reviews with their feedback on login and reliability issues. Huntington has clearly been listening and has taken action. The latest update (version 6.32.231) has seen the Engaged Customer Score for the app skyrocket from the bottom of the pack at 2.5 out of a possible 5 right up to 4.0, and clear leaders in the market segment.
In the global rankings, Huntington jumped from 36th to 18th position in the global Engaged Customer Score Rankings, which are determined by comparing review scores across both Android and Apple device users, whereupon the customers have also left an associated comment.
A reduction of over 60% in feedback relating to technical and reliability issues shows the impact the latest app version has had on Huntington customers. The leading indicator here was related to reliability issues in which, for October, Huntington was the top-rated bank which is almost unheard of following any major release.
Other notable movements in the Regional Bank category for the month were TD Bank, which has consistently been in the top 2 performing banks over the last 12 months and has dropped from 2nd to 6th in ranking position, with their engaged customer scores plummeting from 3.82 in August to just 2.54 in October. Fifth Third Bank is another notable mover and has dropped from 3rd to 5th in rankings over the past two months, with reliability issues at the core of customer feedback.
Glenn Marvin, Chief Revenue Officer at Touchpoint Group, states, “The successful rollout of the Huntington App update is almost a perfect case study on how being fanatical about getting the foundational attributes of your banking app: security & authentication, usability, reliability, and functionality right frees up the app to shine, with all of the features and journeys you are building into it not being impacted by fundamental user pain points”
Over a million Banking App Engaged Customer Scores (ECS) Rankings are tracked by Touchpoint Group each year in their global ECS index. Data is updated daily, with insights available to identify issues for Operational teams, monthly reporting for Leadership teams, and a Mobile Customer Experience Analytics (MCXA) report published quarterly for Executive teams to benchmark performance by category and against global leaders.
Touchpoint Group is a customer intelligence company utilizing advanced AI and natural language understanding in its proprietary analytics software to analyze over a million banking app reviews yearly in their global ECS index.
Touchpoint Group processes customer feedback data captured using internal customer experience platforms and public review sources. Data is updated daily, with insights available to identify issues for Operational teams, monthly reporting for Leadership teams, and a Mobile Customer Experience Analytics (MCXA) report published quarterly for Executive leaders to benchmark performance by category and against the best in banking app performance.
Glenn Marvin
Touchpoint Group
+64 27 666 4488
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
US Regional Banking App Rankings & insights October 2022