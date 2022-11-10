PennDOT Announces Delay on Juniata County Bridge Replacement

Mifflintown, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) alerted drivers today that it now expects a bridge replacement project on Route 3023 (Pumping Station Road) in Juniata County to continue through mid-December. PennDOT cited additional work added to the contract and delays associated with gas line relocation work in September as the causes of this schedule change.

Pumping Station Road remains closed until project completion. Separate detours for passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles are still in place. Drivers of passenger vehicles follow a detour using Route 75, Route 3018 (Smokey Hollow Road), and Route 3020 (Barton Hollow Road) back to Route 3023. Drivers of commercial vehicles follow a detour utilizing Route 75 and Route 3025 (Old Mill Road) back to Route 3023.

The contractor is continuing drainage improvements on Route 333 that started in August. Most of these improvements are being made off the roadway and will cause minimal traffic impacts. However, PennDOT urged drivers to stay alert for periods of intermittent flagging.

Built in 1941, the Route 3023 bridge is 125 feet long and carries less than 200 vehicles daily. Replacing the structure allows PennDOT to remove it from the list of Juniata County bridges in "poor" condition.

Overall work on this project includes the removal of the existing bridge, construction of its replacement, and drainage improvements to Route 333. Lobar Site Development Corporation of Dillsburg, PA, is the contractor on this $2.03 million project. All work is weather dependent.

