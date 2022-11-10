Tree Removal Next Week on Interstate 80 EB in Union County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorist are advised of a lane restriction next week on Interstate 80 eastbound in White Deer Township, Union County, due to a tree removal project.



On Tuesday, November 15, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) contractor will be performing tree work along the roadway near mile marker 206. Motorists can expect the right (driving) lane and right shoulder to be restricted in this area. Work is scheduled to take place between 7:00 AM and 5:00 PM, and is expected to be completed in one day, weather permitting.



Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

