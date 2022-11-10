Author Erma Clare sets plot for debut novel in the Federal Reserve
A fictional story designed to inspire real questions and discussions about the role of the Federal Reserve in today’s world.
Your willingness to trust those you’ve never met is both a wonder and a fright.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lucy died in a Federal Reserve Bank in 1915 and she’s been haunting it ever since. Stella was the only female officer in the bank’s research department in 2018, and the only officer, male or female, without a PhD. This is their story, written by Erma Clare, a 35 year veteran of The Federal Reserve with an unmatched insider’s perspective.
— Lucy (the ghost)
But what exactly is “the Fed?” If you’ve ever found yourself wondering the answer to that question, then expect a visit from Lucy. After haunting the bank for over one hundred years, Lucy seeks a purpose that will help her move past her ghostly existence. And that purpose, it turns out, is introducing “the Fed” to you.
A Fed Spirit, published by Muse Literary, intertwines moments of Lucy’s life in the early twentieth century, when the Fed was new, with Stella’s more modern life in the early twenty-first century. Stella is a longtime successful executive committed to public service and Wendell, her boss and head of the Research Department where Stella works, is suspicious of his department’s powerful non-PhDs, including Stella. While the two clash over many issues, Stella doesn’t realize the threat to her employment. Once it takes shape and coincides with personal tragedy, she asks whether a lifetime commitment to her employer’s mission was worth it.
In writing A Fed Spirit, author Erma Clare hopes readers will be haunted by the risks we take in not fully understanding the laws that define this great American institution. Herself a 35 year veteran of the Federal Reserve, Erma Clare is passionate about the public’s need to not only better understand the Federal Reserve, but to realize that its accountability to the American public, not politicians, is absolutely critical to the economic health of the United States. This story is a work of fiction, but based on real historical events gathered from news articles, documents made public through the Freedom of Information Act, Congresspersons’ communications with the Fed, Fed job descriptions from various recruiting sites, economists’ social media sites, reports from the Government Accountability Office, and more.
A Fed Spirit will be released on Thursday, November 10, 2022.
