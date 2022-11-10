ARTIST MR. CHRISTOPHER RADKO HOLIDAY PUBLIC APPEARANCES ANNOUNCED TO BENEFIT THE HOUSTON BALLET
Artist Mr. Christopher Radko Introduces his New Brand HeARTfully Yours ™ at the Nutcracker Market in Houston, Texas to benefit the Houston Ballet
My passion is sharing the spirit of Christmas, this is not just a business for me. Each ornament takes a whole week to make, and I personally oversee each one with my stamp of approval!”HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Internationally renowned holiday ornament artist Mr. Christopher Radko is making public appearances again after a fifteen-year absence, and scheduled as a special guest November 10 and 11, 2022 at the Houston Ballet’s annual Nutcracker Market fundraiser. This stop follows his recent outings in Atlanta and Dallas earlier this year to introduce his all-new brand HeARTfully Yours ™. “I am so honored and thrilled to be part of such an important holiday tradition in the city and help raise funding support for the arts,” he said in a statement. “And I can’t wait to spread the season’s cheers with the unveiling of my very first new collection in over a decade to the people of Houston.” Aside from participating in some of the scheduled events at the market, Mr. Christopher Radko will be meeting his legions of fans at the “Yule Love It” booth 104 of the NRG Center 1 NRG Parkway, Houston, TX.
— Artist Mr. Christopher Radko
The HeARTfully Yours™ line is being met with enthusiastic raves by home décor industry insiders, collectors, and admirers both old and new for having the signature look of the artist who’s been called the “Czar of Christmas Present.” Equally significant is that they don’t look like other ornaments because they come in limited quantities and not mass produced. “These are, as I call them, ‘works of heart’, created at small cottage workshops where the mom and dad and kids are still involved, just like the old days,” Christopher says. “My ornaments carry forth the legacy traditions of Poland, Germany, Czech Republic and Italy.” He adds, “My passion is sharing the spirit of Christmas all year long. This is not just a business for me, it has to have heart. Each ornament takes a whole week to make, and I personally oversee each one with my stamp of approval. Most people retire in their 60s, but I get to start a whole new act 3 in my life, and it will be the best one ever!”
Please note: For trademark reasons involving the ornament brand, any mention in media referencing the person should state Mr. Christopher Radko or Artist Mr. Christopher Radko.
ABOUT Mr. Christopher Radko is the celebrated artist whose ravishing glass-blown ornaments adorn homes all over the world. His all-new HeARTfully Yours™ line marks his long-anticipated return to home and holiday décor after selling the CHRISTOPHER RADKO brand in 2005 to Rauch Industries which continues to make its own line of ornaments under that trademark. The artist and his work have countless celebrity fans including Elton John, Oprah Winfrey, Robert Redford, Kim Basinger, Elizabeth Taylor, John Travolta, Bruce Springsteen, Hugh Jackman, Dolly Parton, Robert DeNiro, Kris and Kylie Jenner, and Barbra Streisand. And making the new pieces even more special is how a portion of the proceeds is allocated to various worthy causes including heart disease, breast cancer, AIDS research, food insecurity, and now Ukraine relief. The HeARTfully Yours™ collection was conceived to commemorate all holidays and special life events by making them truly unforgettable.
