Urban South Brewery - HTX Announces Beer Releases and Events
Holiday Cheer and Festivities in Store for HoustonHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Urban South Brewery - HTX is bringing a lot of cheer this holiday season! Take a look at the new beers they’re introducing along with all the wonderful events they will be hosting at their Houston taproom, located at 1201 Oliver Street, throughout the month of November. For all the latest news from Urban South, follow along on Instagram or Facebook.
Black Friday Bottle Releases, November 25
The barrel aged bottles will be sold individually as well as in a package with a special release, barrel aged glass.
- Pecan Sandies - 10% ABV - We took our Pecan Sandy Stout collaboration with Prolyfk Brewing and put it to rest in fresh dump Castle & Key bourbon barrels. Big bold woody flavors consume this black liquid magic we then loaded up with toasted Texas pecans, toasted marshmallow, cinnamon and pecan sandy cookies.
- Slumber Party - 11% ABV - Hibernating for 14 months in a blend of Buffalo Trace and Heaven Hill barrels, this velvety smooth and complex stout has the perfect bourbon finish. We recommend sharing with friends at your next slumber party!
- Midnight Snax - 11% ABV - No Slumber Party would be complete without snacks! So we loaded up our Slumber Party Stout with the iconic snack trio of chocolate bars, toasted marshmallow and graham crackers. Buffalo Trace and Heaven Hill barrels
- Belgian Waffle Belgian Quad - this will be released in 4-packs of 16oz cans.
Hogwarts Cinema Presents Friday Night Flicks: Harry Potter & The Order of The Phoenix
Date and Time: Friday, November 11 from 6pm-11pm
Event Details: Urban South Brewery is calling all Harry Potter fans to bring their families and pets to the taproom to enjoy movie nights, good beers, food and costume contests! Admission is free.
Event Link: https://bit.ly/3UvNOa5
Holiday Charcuterie Board Making Class
Date and Time: Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 6pm
Event Details: Urban South Brewery is hosting a charcuterie board 101 class. Guests can also enjoy contests, beer and wine specials, as well as the delicious food vendor, Burger Daddy for a quick snack or meal! Tickets are $45 each. All the delicious Urban South beers will be available on tap at a discounted price from 2pm-6pm!
Event Link: https://bit.ly/3FK4aHO
Hogwarts Cinema Presents Friday Night Flicks: Harry Potter & The Half-Blood Prince
Date and Time: Friday, November 18 from 6pm-11pm
Event Details: Urban South Brewery is calling all Harry Potter fans to bring their families and pets to the taproom to enjoy movie nights, good beers, food and costume contests! Admission is free.
Event Link: https://bit.ly/3WvmhqR
Lobster & Beer Featuring Cousins Maine Lobster Food Truck
Date and Time: Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 4pm-9pm
Event Details: Urban South Brewery will have Cousins Maine Lobster on site for some mouth-watering lobster rolls! All fan favorite Urban South beer will be available on tap.
Event Link: https://bit.ly/3zMFSZT
Black Friday Bottle Release
Date and Time: Friday, November 25, 2022 at 11:00am, all day
Event Details: Urban South Brewery will be awakening four barrel-aged beers from their bourbon slumber and bottling up all that liquid goodness just in time for Stout Season. These will be very limited releases. Also enjoy new merch drops, beer and merch gift packages, new glassware releases, a new membership program, and discounts all weekend long! Urban South will have a great Happy Hour with $3 select pints and 25% off flights.
Event Link: https://bit.ly/3zMFJ8N
Hogwarts Cinema Presents Friday Night Flicks: Harry Potter & The Deathly Hallows Part I
Date and Time: Friday, November 25 from 6pm-11pm
Event Details: Urban South Brewery is calling all Harry Potter fans to bring their families and pets to the taproom to enjoy movie nights, good beers, food and costume contests! Admission is free.
Event Link: https://bit.ly/3T39Wat
About Urban South Brewery
Founded in 2016, Urban South Brewery produces high quality, affordable beers that are easy to drink and perfect for the Southern climate. Known for its flagship Paradise Park American Lager and Holy Roller IPA, fruited sours and hard seltzers, the award-winning brewery is making its mark on the craft beer industry. Recent accolades include: 2022 U.S. Open Beer Championship (Gold and Bronze), 2021 Can Can Awards (Gold and Bronze, 2020 U.S. Open Beverage Championship (Silver) and 2020 Great American Beer Festival (Gold). With deep roots in Louisiana and a satellite location in Texas, Urban South - HTX, Urban South prides itself on being a strong community partner with a belief that beer is a family affair. For more information, visit www.UrbanSouth.com. @urbansouthbeer @urbansouthhtx
