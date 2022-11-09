VSP News Release - Structure fire in Chittenden, VT

VSP NEWS RELEASE

Incident/ Fire Investigation – Chittenden, Vermont

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY FIRE & EXPLOSION INVESTIGATION UNIT

VERMONT STATE POLICE – Rutland Barracks

Vermont State Police Case # 22B006263

INCIDENT TYPE: Fire Investigation

FIRE INVESTIGATORS: Detective Sergeant James Wright

CONTACT# 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 11/09/22 Approximately 0746 am

INCIDENT LOCATION: 389 Middle Road, Chittenden, Vermont

Owner:

David Trombley

Florence, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On November 9, 2022, at approximately 0746 hours, the Chittenden Fire Department received a report of a structure fire involving a camp located at 389 Middle Road, Chittenden. The Chittenden Fire Department responded to the scene and found the structure completely consumed by fire. Fire suppression efforts were conducted however the structure was completely consumed by the fire.

The camp was unoccupied and there were no injuries reported.

As part of their scene assessment, Chittenden Fire Chief contacted the VT Dept of Public Safety Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit for assistance in determining the origin and cause of the fire.

Members of the Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit responded to the scene and conducted an investigation into the origin and cause of this fire.

The cause of this fire remains under investigation, however, is considered suspicious at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Det. Sgt. James Wright at the Rutland State Police Barracks at 802-773-9101.

People with information may also contact the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program at 800-32-ARSON. The Arson Tip Award Program is a separate entity from the state police, and through funding from insurance companies offers a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

Detective Sergeant Jamie Wright

Vermont State Police

Fire and Explosion Unit

BCI Troop B - West

Shaftsbury Barracks

96 Airport Road

Shaftsbury, VT

Tel: 802-442-5421

Fax: 802-442-3263

Email: james.wright@vermont.gov

VSP Records Request