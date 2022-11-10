Urban South Brewery - New Orleans Announces Beer Releases and Events
Holiday Cheer and Festivities in Store for November and DecemberNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Urban South Brewery is bringing a lot of cheer this holiday season! Take a look at the new beers they’re introducing along with all the wonderful events they will be hosting at their New Orleans taproom, located at 1645 Tchoupitoulas Street, throughout the months of November and December. For all the latest news from Urban South, follow along on Instagram or Facebook.
SUMMARY
Beer Releases
- The Return of Red Nose Reinbeer - now through December only! Full distribution
Taproom only:
- S’More the Merrier - Black Friday Release
- Paradise Park Special 750 ml release - Black Friday Release
Available Only in December:
- Goody Goody Gumdrops
- Coquito Stout
- Santa Slay Imperial Seltzer
- Champagne Showers
Taproom Events - Urban South Brewery, 1645 Tchoupitoulas Street
- Black Friday Holiday Market - Friday, November 25 at 12pm
- Tacky Sweater Dance Party - Saturday, December 10 at 12pm
- Santa Slay Holiday Party - Sunday, December 18 from 12pm-6pm
- Hair O’ The Dog - Sunday, January 1, details coming soon!
- Saturday LSU Football Watch Parties - Every Saturday from 11am-9pm
- Urban South Brewery Tours - Every Saturday from 12pm-3pm ($12 per ticket)
- Sunday Football Watch Parties - Every Sunday from 12pm-7pm
- Trivia Night - Every Tuesday from 6pm-8pm
- Red Nose Reinbeer - Many have been awaiting the return of Red Nose Reinbeer, a delicious and refreshing choice, perfect for the holiday season. This fruited wheat beer is aged with fresh cranberry puree, cinnamon sticks and light brown sugar. Red Nose Reinbeer is available at both Urban South’s New Orleans and Houston taprooms, as well as in distribution throughout Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee. This wheat beer is currently on shelves and is slated to be available through December. 5.4% ABV.
Taproom Holiday Beer Releases
- S’More the Merrier - This special release beer will be packaged in a 500ml matte black bottle and sealed with wax. It’s a deliciously flavorful bourbon barrel-aged smoked s’mores stout. 10% ABV
- Paradise Park Special 750 ml release - Fan-favorite Paradise Park American Lager will be packaged in 750ml clear bottles, sealed with wax, and gift wrapped in pink metallic bags. 4.4% ABV
- Goody Goody Gumdrops - gingerbread and gum drop pastry sour with winter spices.
- Coquito Stout - Coquito meaning "Little Coconut" in Spanish is a creamy Puerto Rican Eggnog made with evaporated milk, coconut cream, vanilla, cinnamon & nutmeg.
- Santa Slay Imperial Seltzer - Crafted in collaboration with Fringe + Cp. and Her Haus, this Imperial seltzer is packed with juicy Starburst candy adding the perfect spritz to every fabulous holiday party. This Imperial seltzer is available only in December.
- Champagne Showers - bursting with lemon zest and strawberry, this sparkling Imperial seltzer is made for celebrating. This Imperial seltzer is available only in December.
Black Friday Holiday Market
Date and Time: Friday, November 25, 2022 at 12pm
Event Details: Urban South Brewery is hosting a holiday makers market and dropping their own Black Friday deals on Friday, November 25th. Guests may grab a beer and a burger and enjoy shopping from a wide variety of vibrant vendors. Enjoy multiple holiday Urban South beers on tap!
Event Link: https://bit.ly/3ND4Qkf
Tacky Sweater Dance Party
Date and Time: Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 12pm
Event Details: Urban South Brewery is hosting a Tacky Sweater Dance Party for holiday cheer! The popular seasonal Red Nose Reinbeer will be back; a specialty cranberry wheat beer that will bring holiday cheer. Guests are encouraged to dust off their tackiest, shiniest holiday sweaters and join in the fun!
Event Link: https://bit.ly/3WzBdUU
Santa Slay Holiday Party
Date and Time: Sunday, December 18 from 12pm-6pm
Event Details: Urban South Brewery, Fringe + Co and Her Haus are co-hosting the queer extravaganza of the holiday season! A fruit-forward signature imperial seltzer will be brewed especially for the event. Urban South will be graced with the presence of DJ Liz Owen at this event - make sure to bring dancing shoes! For entertainment, there will be drag performances, a queer-focused vendor market, and more! This sparkly party is also a toy drive benefiting the youth of New Orleans, so the “ticket” for entry is a toy to donate.
Event Link: https://bit.ly/3UubZFw
Hair O’ The Dog
Date and Time: Sunday, January 1, 2023
Event Details: Beer lovers should mark their calendar now to celebrate with Urban South on New Year’s Day. Details coming soon!
Saturday LSU Football Watch Parties
Date and Time: Every Saturday from 11am-9pm
Event Details: Urban South Brewery will be cheering on the LSU Tigers every Saturday at their taproom. The projector will be playing the game and there will be beer specials all day long. Urban Smash will be serving delicious burgers, and a bounce house will be set up for all the children.
Event Link: https://bit.ly/3UqmPwn
Reserve a Table: https://bit.ly/3zNI57A
Sunday Football Watch Parties at Urban South
Date and Time: Every Sunday from 12pm-7pm
Event Details: Urban South Brewery will be cheering on the home team every Sunday at their family-friendly taproom. The projector will be playing the game and the brewery will offer beer specials all day long. Urban Smash will be parked outside serving smash burgers, beer cheese fries, pretzel bites, and more.
Event Link: https://bit.ly/3E3F7OT
Trivia Night at Urban South Hosted by Challenge Entertainment
Date and Time: Every Tuesday from 6pm-8pm
Event Details: Urban South Brewery + Challenge Entertainment team up to host a fun-filled trivia night. Enjoy all the innovative beers available on tap.
Event Link: https://bit.ly/3htdCFz
Brewery Tours
Date and Time: Every Saturday at 12pm, 1pm, 2pm, 3pm
Event Details: Urban South Brewery holds brewery tours every Saturday afternoon for all beer lovers to enjoy. This is a great way to get a behind the scenes look at how the South’s favorite beers come to life. Tickets cost $12 and include a 16 oz pour.
Tour link: https://bit.ly/3NFZJjh
