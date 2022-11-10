Clean Energy Associates adds VP of Market Intelligence to help companies navigate the global energy transition
Dan Shreve, former Head of Energy Storage for Wood Mackenzie, offers expertise on changing policies, supply chain challenges, and volatile pricing dynamics.
Global energy markets remain unsettled, and . . . executives require world-class commercial and technical market intelligence to support critical strategic and tactical decisions.”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clean Energy Associates (CEA) continues its rapid expansion in the solar and energy storage sectors following its acquisition by Intertek this summer, naming Dan Shreve, previous Head of Energy Storage Research at Wood Mackenzie, as Vice President of Market Intelligence and a member of the firm’s Leadership Team.
“If you look at what has been happening in the world of clean energy in the last two years, market intelligence has become even more critical to running a successful business,” explained Andy Klump, CEO and Founder of CEA. “We’ve seen major policy changes in the U.S. and Europe; supply chain disruptions from COVID, trade wars, and the war in Europe; volatile pricing as a result; and long-term shifts in where manufacturing will take place. It’s hard to imagine running a successful clean energy business without having your finger on the pulse of all this.”
The fact that CEA dedicated a vice president to market intelligence reflects those industry dynamics, Klump said, adding, “Dan’s recent work also highlights how energy storage is becoming increasingly important. We are excited to add to our growing and already impressive group of energy storage experts at the company.”
Shreve will apply over 20 years of experience in power and renewables to helping CEA’s clients cope with the rapid market swings that have earned the solar power sector the nickname, “solar coaster.”
Shreve is a recognized authority on the decarbonization of power markets and the global renewable energy industry who has provided strategic support to client executive teams and government entities at the most senior level and has frequently contributed to major industry periodicals.
He joined Wood Mackenzie via its acquisition of MAKE, a global wind energy advisory, where he was a Managing Partner. Earlier in his career, he worked in a range of engineering and commercial leadership roles including strategy product and marketing leader for wind at GE Renewables, and corporate strategy analyst at hydrogen fuel cell manufacturer Plug Power.
He earned a Bachelor’s in Mechanical Engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute, and his MBA from the University of New York. He is also a graduate of the Naval Nuclear Power Training Command’s Officer Program.
Shreve joins over 200 team members at CEA who support work in over 70 countries.
